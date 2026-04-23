Luke Nelson tabbed Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping Teton win district title and state trophy - East Idaho News

Luke Nelson tabbed Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping Teton win district title and state trophyPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Teton’s Luke Nelson was selected Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the Mountain Rivers Conference after helping lead the Timberwolves to a conference title and a third-place finish at the 4A state championships.
Nelson averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 assists and was also named first-team All-State.
Teton’s Jay Silver was named Coach of the Year.
Ace Clark of Sugar-Salem was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Luke Nelson, Teton
Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the Year: Jay Silver, Teton
FIRST TEAM
Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem
Jack Larsen, Sugar-Salem
Kaden Nate, Sugar-Salem
Bradley Brown, Teton
Canon Kunz, Teton
Cy Hill, South Fremont
Nash Brower, South Fremont
SECOND TEAM
Teig Gehmlich, Sugar-Salem
Frank Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Layton Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Oliver Lifton, Teton
Drew Moss, Teton
Tayson Farley, South Fremont
Kyler Hunt, South Fremont
HONORABLE MENTION
Dax Rowbury, Sugar-Salem
Josh Peterson, Sugar-Salem
Kolter Harris, Sugar-Salem
Ian Haskall, Teton
Andrew Thomas, Teton
Robbie Reynolds, South Fremont
Kreston Carpenter, South Fremont