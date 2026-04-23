Luke Nelson tabbed Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping Teton win district title and state trophy - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Teton’s Luke Nelson was selected Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the Mountain Rivers Conference after helping lead the Timberwolves to a conference title and a third-place finish at the 4A state championships.

Nelson averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 assists and was also named first-team All-State.

Teton’s Jay Silver was named Coach of the Year.

Ace Clark of Sugar-Salem was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: Luke Nelson, Teton

Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the Year: Jay Silver, Teton

FIRST TEAM

Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem

Jack Larsen, Sugar-Salem

Kaden Nate, Sugar-Salem

Bradley Brown, Teton

Canon Kunz, Teton

Cy Hill, South Fremont

Nash Brower, South Fremont

SECOND TEAM

Teig Gehmlich, Sugar-Salem

Frank Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Layton Gillette, Sugar-Salem

Oliver Lifton, Teton

Drew Moss, Teton

Tayson Farley, South Fremont

Kyler Hunt, South Fremont

HONORABLE MENTION

Dax Rowbury, Sugar-Salem

Josh Peterson, Sugar-Salem

Kolter Harris, Sugar-Salem

Ian Haskall, Teton

Andrew Thomas, Teton

Robbie Reynolds, South Fremont

Kreston Carpenter, South Fremont