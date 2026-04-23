 Luke Nelson tabbed Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping Teton win district title and state trophy - East Idaho News
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boys basketball

Luke Nelson tabbed Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping Teton win district title and state trophy

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO – Teton’s Luke Nelson was selected Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the Mountain Rivers Conference after helping lead the Timberwolves to a conference title and a third-place finish at the 4A state championships.

Nelson averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 assists and was also named first-team All-State.

Teton’s Jay Silver was named Coach of the Year.

Ace Clark of Sugar-Salem was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: Luke Nelson, Teton

Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the Year: Jay Silver, Teton

FIRST TEAM

Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem
Jack Larsen, Sugar-Salem
Kaden Nate, Sugar-Salem
Bradley Brown, Teton
Canon Kunz, Teton
Cy Hill, South Fremont
Nash Brower, South Fremont

SECOND TEAM

Teig Gehmlich, Sugar-Salem
Frank Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Layton Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Oliver Lifton, Teton
Drew Moss, Teton
Tayson Farley, South Fremont
Kyler Hunt, South Fremont

HONORABLE MENTION

Dax Rowbury, Sugar-Salem
Josh Peterson, Sugar-Salem
Kolter Harris, Sugar-Salem
Ian Haskall, Teton
Andrew Thomas, Teton
Robbie Reynolds, South Fremont
Kreston Carpenter, South Fremont

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