 Photo of the Week: Baseball, softball seasons near playoffs - East Idaho News
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American Falls

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Soda Springs

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Ririe

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West Side

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West Jefferson

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Melba

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Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Baseball, softball seasons near playoffs

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland softball Cedar Lacey
Highland High School senior Cedar Lacey celebrates with head coach Bryce Bybee after hitting a three-run homer against Thunder Ridge. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — As the high school baseball and softball seasons round third base and head toward the playoffs, conference games will bring added impact.

Last week saw several teams play for continued control of their conference, while other teams, like the Marsh Valley baseball Eagles, secured a conference title.

While all that was going on, the Idaho 4th District rodeo came to Pocatello, featuring some of the top athletes from Idaho and neighboring states.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Marsh Valley baseball
The Marsh Valley dugout begs for a rally while junior Hunter Solomon during the Eagles’ conference-clinching win over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley baseball Ethan Anderson
Marsh Valley senior Ethan Anderson connects on a two-run double during the Eagles’ victory over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello softball Azlinn Bullock gets Hillcrest Savannah Johnson at second
Hillcrest’s Savannah Johnson beats the play at second during Pocatello’s victory over the Knights. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge softball Carly Jones
Thunder Ridge senior Carly Jones pitches during the Titans’ loss to Highland. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Century baseball Austin Anderson
Century’s Austin Anderson pitches as the snow begins to fall during a game between the Diamondbacks and Pocatello Thunder. The game was eventually delayed due to inclement weather. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rodeo sunset
The sun sets behind the Idaho 4th District rodeo. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State Olivia Robinson
Idaho State’s Olivia Robinson lines an outside pitch the other way, missing a go-ahead extra-base hit by inches just foul. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State Jenna Kearns
Idaho State junior and former Highland Ram Jenna Kearns chops a single through the left side, driving in the Bengals’ first run in an 8-7 extra-inning loss. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

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