Photo of the Week: Baseball, softball seasons near playoffs - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — As the high school baseball and softball seasons round third base and head toward the playoffs, conference games will bring added impact.

Last week saw several teams play for continued control of their conference, while other teams, like the Marsh Valley baseball Eagles, secured a conference title.

While all that was going on, the Idaho 4th District rodeo came to Pocatello, featuring some of the top athletes from Idaho and neighboring states.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

The Marsh Valley dugout begs for a rally while junior Hunter Solomon during the Eagles’ conference-clinching win over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley senior Ethan Anderson connects on a two-run double during the Eagles’ victory over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest’s Savannah Johnson beats the play at second during Pocatello’s victory over the Knights. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge senior Carly Jones pitches during the Titans’ loss to Highland. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Century’s Austin Anderson pitches as the snow begins to fall during a game between the Diamondbacks and Pocatello Thunder. The game was eventually delayed due to inclement weather. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The sun sets behind the Idaho 4th District rodeo. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State’s Olivia Robinson lines an outside pitch the other way, missing a go-ahead extra-base hit by inches just foul. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com