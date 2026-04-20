Photo of the Week: Baseball, softball seasons near playoffs - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — As the high school baseball and softball seasons round third base and head toward the playoffs, conference games will bring added impact.
Last week saw several teams play for continued control of their conference, while other teams, like the Marsh Valley baseball Eagles, secured a conference title.
While all that was going on, the Idaho 4th District rodeo came to Pocatello, featuring some of the top athletes from Idaho and neighboring states.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.