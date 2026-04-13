Photo of the Week: Rodeo, tennis among the sports approaching state finals - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — This week’s Photo of the Week voting adds tennis and rodeo to the mix with local baseball.

Idaho rodeo’s 4th district — which, differing from other sports, includes most of eastern Idaho — was at Pocatello over the weekend. The week that was also saw Pocatello High School officially open its new home baseball field, Malad face Marsh Valley on the diamond in what is budding into an intriguing rivalry between a pair of perennial title contenders, and Century tennis knock off Sugar-Salem.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of action.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Marsh Valley’s Tietsie Fly, the District 4 Rodeo Queen, brings the American flag into the arena for the national anthem. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland High School senior Marshall Glenn makes the throw from shortstop during the Rams’ 10-1 victory over the Pocatello Thunder on Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello baseball coach Vinnie Benavidez (red shirt) and Highland baseball coach Christian Colonel (black shirt) meet with the umpires prior to their game on Thursday. The game, won 10-1 by Highland, was the official opening of Rails West Field, Pocatello baseball’s new home. After the game, Benavidez thanks Colonel for his involvement in the development of the new field. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Pocatello Thunder huddle between innings near the first base-side, home dugout, during their loss to Highland. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley’s Carson Branson tags a Malad base runner during the Eagles’ 7-1 victory over the Dragons at Marsh Valley High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad catcher Carter Carey tags Marsh Valley’s Tate Whitworth out at home. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Century’s Tiden Lynn plays during the Diamondbacks’ recent victory over Sugar-Salem on the tennis court. Lynn finished third in the state boys’ singles as a sophomore last year and is among the top-ranked players this year. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com