Photo of the Week: Rodeo, tennis among the sports approaching state finals - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — This week’s Photo of the Week voting adds tennis and rodeo to the mix with local baseball.
Idaho rodeo’s 4th district — which, differing from other sports, includes most of eastern Idaho — was at Pocatello over the weekend. The week that was also saw Pocatello High School officially open its new home baseball field, Malad face Marsh Valley on the diamond in what is budding into an intriguing rivalry between a pair of perennial title contenders, and Century tennis knock off Sugar-Salem.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of action.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.