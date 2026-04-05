'The last gladiator sport on earth' is coming to the Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Teton Auto Group is gearing up for the third annual Professional Bull Riding rodeo in Idaho Falls.

The two-day event is happening April 10 and 11 inside the Mountain America Center.

Event producer Adam Libby tells EastIdahoNews.com the event will feature 35 bull riders from all over the country. There will be two rounds on Friday night and a final round on Saturday.

“Tons of entertainment,” Libby says. “It’s something you don’t see everywhere because these are some of the best guys in the world at this event. The bulls are coming, the boys are coming to have a good time! There’s not a bad seat in the house.”

The Idaho Falls event comes ahead of the Velocity Tour world finals in Corpus Cristi, Texas. Those who win this competition will advance to that tournament, which takes place in May.

Mason Taylor, of Texas, has competed in the world finals multiple times, and he’ll be a contestant in the Idaho Falls competition. Taylor says this will be his first time in Idaho Falls.

He grew up in a rodeo family, and has been riding calves and steers since he was four years old.

Despite what he calls a “wishy-washy season,” Taylor says, “everything is going great so far.”

“I actually didn’t plan on going to any PBRs this year. I was going to go try to make the National Finals Rodeo. I entered three Velocity Tour events, jacked around, and won one of them and got to go to New York City,” Taylor says. “It’s been a couple years since I (won a PBR event) … and it feels good to get the train back on the tracks and head back to where I know I belong.”

Taylor says there are a hundred different ways to train for a PBR event. Working his core in the gym is one thing that helps him. The best way to train, he says, is to practice on real bulls. This method helps him to feel “prepared, ready and at the top of my game.”

“The only way you can prepare yourself to get on a bull is to get on more bulls,” says Taylor. “The more you do it, (the more) you start developing muscle memory and repetition. Eventually, you just start riding them and your body takes over. You don’t even think about it.”

Bull rider at a PBR event in Idaho Falls last year. | Courtesy photo

Taylor describes PBR events as “the last gladiator sport on earth,” and he enjoys participating in something that few people get to experience.

“It’s man vs. beast, and you don’t know what’s going to happen when the gate opens,” he says. “That’s what drives me to keep doing it over and over again.”

America’s fascination with cowboy culture has risen in recent years. Shows like “Yellowstone,” “1923,” and “The Madison” have helped rekindle an interest in the western lifestyle and Libby says it’s had a positive impact on the rodeo world.

“We love what it’s done for our industry,” says Libby. “More people want to come and be a part of it.”

Libby says the appeal of the cowboy life goes beyond just wearing a hat and boots.

“It’s about being respectful, not lying,” says Taylor. “The reason you’re seeing a resurgence is because — yeah, it’s cool to ride a horse and a bull, but it’s also cool to be a good person. The world today needs a lot more cowboys.”

Libby says he’s thrilled to bring the Velocity Tour PBR to the Mountain America Center for the third year in a row. Spectators are in for a good time, he says, and he’s encouraging people to attend. It will start at 7:30 p.m. both nights. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH LIBBY AND TAYLOR IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.