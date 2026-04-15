Utah Jazz enter summer downplaying future playoff expectations - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) – After spending most of the last four years positioning themselves for higher draft picks, the Utah Jazz appear ready to turn the page on their rebuild.

With a roster that includes All-Stars in their prime, former lottery picks beginning to emerge, and no control of their 2027 first-round pick, the Jazz have little choice but to push toward the playoffs.

Related: Jazz await drawing for final lottery positioning

The Utah Jazz Are Out of Time to Rebuild

Even with only one clear path forward, Jazz officials worked to temper expectations after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Utah finished with a 22-60 record and missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive season, matching the franchise’s two longest playoff droughts since leaving New Orleans in 1979.

The overall talent level exceeds what the Jazz’s 39-125 record over the past two seasons suggests, especially after the team added former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline, but is a playoff run realistic?

Will Hardy and Austin Ainge Temper Expectations — For Now

Despite optimism among the fan base, coach Will Hardy and first-year president of basketball operations Austin Ainge took a more measured approach.

“We’re very capable of improving and taking a step forward,” Hardy said. “How big that step is, I don’t know yet.”

Ainge echoed that sentiment while emphasizing uncertainty.

“I do feel like we can make a good leap next year, but it depends on how everyone comes together,” Ainge said.

That caution is understandable. With significant variables still unresolved, neither coach nor executive has much incentive to paint themselves into a corner.

Young Core Still Carries Big Questions

Walker Kessler, the presumed starting center, remains unsigned. If contract talks stall, he could play elsewhere next season.

Keyonte George is expected to continue his upward ascent, but he logged just nine minutes alongside Jackson Jr. after the blockbuster trade.

Ace Bailey delivered a strong rookie season, though recent history with George and Kessler suggests his largest leap may not come until his third year.

The Jazz could also draw lottery help — or slide down the board — potentially adding another unproven young player to a roster that needs immediate help.

The Western Conference Is Not Getting Easier

Perhaps most importantly, the Western Conference will not ease the Jazz back into playoff contention.

Western teams needed at least 49 wins to secure a guaranteed postseason spot this season.

That leaves a daunting question: Are the Jazz prepared, mentally and physically, to win 27 more games next year?

Defense Remains the Priority

Defense emerged as the top focus for both Hardy and Ainge, after the Jazz ranked either last or second-to-last defensively in each of the past two seasons.

The team believes improvement is possible if Kessler returns and Jackson Jr. maintains his Memphis-level impact.

“I think protecting the rim and owning the backboard is a really good place to start […] I think that if those two guys are together, hopefully we can do a good job of both,” Hardy said.

Still, success in today’s NBA requires more than controlling the paint.

The Jazz must also improve significantly on the perimeter, particularly with George and Bailey.

“Ace is an incredible athlete; he’s also young, and so I think for him to try to take this offseason and really dig into his body is very important,” Hardy said. “And then I think for he and Keyonte, it’s going to be about your individual defense. We’re going to have to take a huge step in that area.”

While Ainge can pursue upgrades through the draft and free agency, growth from the current roster is essential.

“Defense is going to be a team-wide goal for us this summer,” Ainge said. “So every guy’s been told that we’re making a big leap next year defensively, no discussion. This is going to happen.”

Even as they temper public expectations, Jazz decision-makers understand that this phase of the rebuild is ending. Growth — and a more compelling on-court product — is no longer optional.

“We know that we need to make some progress, and we think we have some pieces to do so,” Ainge said. “It’ll be a different feel, and the players know it, and they’re very excited for that opportunity.