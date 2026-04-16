Who is Rasean Jones? Boise State has an ‘extremely impressive’ hometown WR - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter has been around the Broncos’ football program for the better part of 14 years.

From playing alongside Titus Young to coaching Thomas Sperbeck, Potter has seen his fair share of elite wide receivers over the years.

Despite that, the second-year coordinator hasn’t seen a player come through the program who’s quite like 17-year-old Rasean Jones, an incoming freshman from Rocky Mountain High School.

“He is very unique,” Potter said Monday during a press conference. “I don’t know if we’ve had somebody at the receiver position that has that combination of speed, size, strength, maturity at a young age.”

Potter isn’t the only one impressed by Jones. Redshirt senior quarterback Maddux Madsen has called him “extremely impressive,” while redshirt sophomore running back Sire Gaines said Jones is “one of the strongest on the team” — high praise from a player among that group himself.

For a teenager who should still be in high school and has never taken a competitive snap for Boise State, Jones has a lot of people asking, who is this kid everyone in the football program is raving about?

Jones is a 199-pound, 6-foot-2 wide receiver who grew up in Baker City, Oregon, before moving to Meridian ahead of his senior year of high school. He played running back, wide receiver and defensive back at Rocky Mountain in 2025, helping guide the Grizzlies to a 10-2 record and a 6A state championship game berth.

He also was an elite track and field athlete while in Oregon, winning three state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and another three in the 300-meter hurdles, as well as setting Class 4A Oregon records in both races as a junior.

Listed as a 3-star recruit, Jones had offers from Oregon State, Washington State and the Idaho Vandals, but decided to remain in the Treasure Valley to be part of a wide receiver group that’s undergoing a major upheaval in 2026.

And just a couple of weeks into spring practice, it appears that Jones is putting himself into the conversation to receive serious snaps this fall.

“Despite him just coming out of high school, he’s building trust because of the effort he puts in every day, the plays he makes, and the way he works,” Potter said. “And so it doesn’t make it hard for me as an offensive coordinator to give him more when I see all the work he’s putting in.”

With the speed and strength that Jones possesses, and the strides he’s making, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him line up as the split end, away from the line of scrimmage, in 2026. That would allow him to go 1-on-1 with cornerbacks and offer a deep threat.

The Boise State social media pages have highlighted several of his plays this spring, including a catch in which he beat freshman defensive back Madden Soliai on a deep route before securing the ball and taking a big hit from redshirt junior DB Cole Miller.

“He’s one of those guys who wants to be a playmaker,” Madsen said. “He wants the ball in his hand, and he does a great job.”