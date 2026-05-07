A Boise State fan just coughed up a big chunk of green for a piece of The Blue - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — For decades, Boise State fans have watched their football heroes spill blood, sweat and tears on the iconic blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

Now, one Idaho resident is more likely going to be spilling beer and potato chips on the exact same turf.

Boise State Athletics is replacing the blue turf this summer, marking the first replacement since 2019, while also adding several new features ahead of the transition to the revived Pac-12 Conference. As a result, the department is selling sections of the old turf to fans, ranging from 6-by-4 inch swatches to entire portions of the field. And one fan took it to a whole new level.

On Tuesday night, an anonymous bidder paid $25,000 for a 400-square-foot patch of The Blue — equivalent to the size of a large two-car garage. The piece of turf was advertised as a “fan cave home installation,” allowing someone to transform their “fan cave, office, or workspace.”

A mock-up of what the “blue turf fan cave” could look like on CollectBSU.com’s auction page. Screenshot from CollectBSU.com The turf will be professionally installed for the big bidder after the removal at Albertsons in mid-to-late June. A 6-by-12-foot patch featuring the 40-yard line and numbers, to commemorate 40 years since the blue turf was installed in 1986, sold for $4,000.

Meanwhile, a 6-by-4 patch around the “2” of the 20-yard marker — representing Ashton Jeanty’s record-breaking season in 2024 while wearing the No. 2 jersey — sold for $2,000.

The decision to auction parts of the blue turf come as part of a larger effort from Boise State to raise extra money in a college athletics world in which the cost to compete continues to rise.

“Finding new revenue streams is a key piece of our What’s Next Initiative 2.0 strategic plan,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey told the Idaho Statesman over email. “… Like concerts and special events at Albertsons Stadium and aligning ExtraMile Arena within the athletic department, unique sources of revenue require bringing in people from outside of Bronco Nation, too.”

While those prices may seem a bit steep for many fans, there’s still something for everyone. Swatches of the turf measuring 6 inches by 4 inches are available for $40 and arrive with digital certificate of authenticity from Boise State. Translucent rings with fragments of the blue turf inside are also available for $300.

The net proceeds from all purchases go toward Boise State Athletics for future projects and improvements.

“Everything counts, everything matters. We’re doing everything we possibly can, and Bronco Nation keeps answering the call and shows up in a number of ways,” Dickey said. “… Our industry is rapidly changing, but we will not stop— and neither will Bronco Nation. It takes all of us to ensure the Broncos have the resources to compete for championships.”