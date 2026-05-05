Around the Horn: Malad and Declo advance in 3A District 4-5 tournament - East Idaho News

Around the Horn: Malad and Declo advance in 3A District 4-5 tournamentPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Top-seeded Malad and No. 3 Declo advanced to the next round of the 3A District 4-5 tournament with wins on Monday.
Malad 19, West Side 0
The Dragons had little trouble in their 3A District 4-5 tournament opener, jumping out to a 12-0 lead after one inning.
Malad finished with 14 hits in two innings as Aubrey Shulz finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Stella Merja and Liddia Gonzalez each knocked in three runs for top-seeded Malad (19-4).
Malad will face Declo in the second round on Tuesdasy.
Declo 19, Wendell 9
Kymbree Koyle and Teagan Wickel homered for the Hornets (9-12).