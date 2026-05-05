 Around the Horn: Malad and Declo advance in 3A District 4-5 tournament - East Idaho News
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19

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9

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0

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19

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17

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6

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Around the Horn: Malad and Declo advance in 3A District 4-5 tournament

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO – Top-seeded Malad and No. 3 Declo advanced to the next round of the 3A District 4-5 tournament with wins on Monday.

Malad 19, West Side 0

The Dragons had little trouble in their 3A District 4-5 tournament opener, jumping out to a 12-0 lead after one inning.

Malad finished with 14 hits in two innings as Aubrey Shulz finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Stella Merja and Liddia Gonzalez each knocked in three runs for top-seeded Malad (19-4).

Malad will face Declo in the second round on Tuesdasy.

Declo 19, Wendell 9

Kymbree Koyle and Teagan Wickel homered for the Hornets (9-12).

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