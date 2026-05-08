Around the Horn: More tickets punched to the state tournament - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – More tickets were punched to the state tournament on Thursday.

Here’s the latest.

6A

District 4-5-6

Top-seeded Highland awaited the winner of Thunder Ridge and Rigby, which went the way of the Titans, who scored six runs in the second on the way to a 10-7 win as Chelsea Adams homered and finished with four RBIs.

In the championship game, the Rams jumped out to an early lead, scoring 14 runs over the first three innings on the way to a 17-12 win over the Titans.

It was homer-fest as Cedar Lacey, Dawson Sommers, Emery Walls, Janae Whitehead, and McKenna Sutton all homered for Highland.

Giulia Johns homered and Chelsea Adams knocked in three runs for the Titans.

Both teams earned berths to the 6A state tournament.

Scores

Thunder Ridge 10, Rigby 7

Highland 17, Thunder Ridge 12

5A District 6: On the edge: Blackfoot rallies past No. 1 Bonneville

4A

District 5

It was a wild finish as Marsh Valley scored three runs in the top of the seventh and Bear Lake responded with four run in the bottom of the inning, but came up just short 8-7.

Marsh Valley will travel to top-seed Preston on Saturday for the district title game.

Preston and Marsh Valley will each advance to the 4A state tournament.

Scores

Marsh Valley 8, Bear Lake 7

3A

District 6

No. 1 North Fremont and No. 2 Firth advanced to the 3A state tournament.

Firth beat Ririe to move into Thursday’s championship game against North Fremont, but the Huskies beat the Cougars for the second time in the week, 5-4.

Peyton Lenz struck out 11 to earn the win.

Madelyn Erickson finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Firth.

Ririe will play in a state play-in game.

Scores

Firth 12, Ririe 1

North Fremont 5, Firth 4