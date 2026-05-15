Around the Horn: reigning champ Malad wins opener; Bonneville, Marsh Valley, Salmon all fall - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — An all-east showdown between the Malad Dragons and Salmon Savages highlighted a busy first day of state baseball action, with the reigning champion Dragons pulling out the victory.

Fellow reigning state champ Bonneville did not get off to the same start, falling to Skyview, while Marsh Valley struggled to sustain offense in a shutout loss to Homedale.

Here is what happened Thursday in baseball state tournament play:

5A, at Melaleuca Field

No. 1 Bonneville vs. No. 4 Skyview

The Bees got strong pitching performances from Lincoln Stuart and Jackson Ropp, but couldn’t muster the offense to support the senior duo in a 4-3 loss.

Stuart held the Hawks to four hits and two runs in his 3 innings of work before giving way to Ropp, who went the final 4 innings, allowing one hit and two runs, one earned. Ropp was saddled with the loss, seeing the tying and winning runs cross the plate in the sixth.

Bonneville went into the sixth clinging to a slim 3-2 lead, riding a solo homer from Carter Bowen and two-run triple from Ropp.

Bonneville won the 5A state championship last season out of the loser’s bracket, falling in round two but coming back to win three straight to claim the title. They will look to do one better this year, needing four wins in a row to earn a second-consecutive state crown.

The Bees will face No. 3 Twin Falls at 1 p.m. Friday in a 2025 championship game rematch, with the winner advancing and the loser eliminated.

4A, at College of Southern Idaho Skip Walker Field

No. 3 Marsh Valley @ No. 2 Homedale

Four costly outs recorded on the base paths cost the Eagles in a 3-0 loss to the Trojans.

RELATED | Eagles unable to solve Homedale, Mason Taylor despite strong start from Sorensen

Starter Boston Sorensen held up his end of the bargain, holding Homedale to seven hits and three runs, two earned. He also matched first baseman Cooper Curzon with two hits, leading the Eagles. But Homedale’s Mason Taylor was too much for the Eagles, striking out seven in a complete game shutout.

Marsh Valley will face No. 4 Cole Valley Christian in Friday’s 1 p.m. elimination game.

3A, Wolfe Field Caldwell

No. 4 Salmon @ No. 1 Malad

The Dragons, led by seniors Easton Green and Kurt Ward, earned a gritty victory over the Savages.

Green went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Malad offense. He recorded one of his runs batted in on a squeeze bunt in a four-run fourth that proved to be the deciding rally.

Ward held Salmon to six hits and four runs in 6-1/3 innings to earn the pitching decision.

The reigning 3A state champion Dragons advance into Friday’s 4 p.m. semifinal matchup with No. 2 Orofino, needing as few as two more wins to make it back-to-back titles.

Salmon was led by senior shortstop Cody Cox, who went 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs.

The Savages will face No. 3 Melba in an elimination game Friday at 7 p.m.