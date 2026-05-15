Around the Horn: State semifinals are set as 11 area team battle on opening day - East Idaho News

NORTHERN IDAHO – Softball state tournament got underway on Thursday.

Here’s a recap of the games featuring 11 area teams.

6A

Thunder Ridge 7, Lake City 5

The Titans rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh for the win.

Zoey Songs RBI double put Thunder Ridge up 5-4. Sadie Fuller added a sacrifice fly and Chelsea Adam singled in a run.

The Titans will play Eagle on Friday.

Highland 13, Mountain View 3

Reece Bybee hit two homers and finished with four RBIs for Highland.

Dawson Sommers finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Rams will play No. 1 Owyhee.

5A

Blackfoot 9, Lakeland 4

The Broncos ran their postseason win streak to five straight.

Emma McGuire doubled and homered and finished with five RBIs for Blackfoot.

Traylee Reid also knocked in a pair of runs and picked up the win, striking out seven in five innings.

Blackfoot will play Vallivue on Friday.

Bonneville 11, Pocatello 4

The Bees broke open a close game with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Alyvia Rudd doubled and homered and finished with three RBIs. Evelyn Ryan and Paisley Bowler also homered for the Bees.

Gracie Longhurst struck out 11 to earn the complete-game win.

Azlinn Bullock and Piper Williams each homered for the Thunder.

The Bees will face No. 1 seed Middleton in Friday’s semis. Pocatello plays Twin Falls.

4A

Gooding 12, Sugar-Salem 1

The Senators ended the game with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lydia Hepworth doubled for the Diggers.

Sugar-Salem will play Fruitland on Friday.

Kimberly 15, Marsh Valley 0

The Eagles were held to three hits in the shutout loss.

They will play Weiser on Friday.

Preston 12, Weiser 5

Preston ran its postseason win streak to four straight games.

Ellie Keller finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Brielle Biggs knocked in three runs for Preston.

Keller also picked up the complete-game win.

Preston will play No. 1 Kimberly in Friday’s semifinals.

3A

Malad 3, Kellogg 2

The Dragons rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Stella Merja tripled in a run to tie the game and Sarah Toone followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Merja.

Malad will play Parma on Friday.

Nampa Christian 21, Firth 0

Top-seeded Nampa Christian led 7-0 before putting up 14 runs in the fourth.

Reese Clayson had a double for the Cougars, who will play Orofino on Friday.

Parma 8, North Fremont 2

Parma broke open a close game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to advance.

Peyton Lenz and Catie Pickard each finished 2 for 4 for the Huskies.

North Fremont will play Kellogg on Friday.