Best of the best: East Idaho runners, jumpers and throwers heading west looking for state hardware - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Eastern Idaho has always been well represented at the Track and Field State Championships and this year should be no different.

The meets are Friday and Saturday with 6A and 5A competing at Mountain View High and 4A/3A/2A set for Middleton High.

Returning team champions are the Sugar-Salem boys in 4A and the Firth girls in 3A. The Skyline boys finished second in 5A.

Highland’s Spencer Van Orden anchors a relay race at the Highland Golden Baton Relays and Invitational meet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Here’s a look at the area’s returning state champions and the top-ranked local athletes by classification and event.

-Zyan Crockett of Skyline won the 5A 100 and was third in the 200.

-Owen Gregory of Blackfoot won the 5A 800 last year as a freshman.

-Ethan Hansen of Century won the 5A 3,200.

-Spencer Van Orden of Highland won the 6A 110 and 300 hurdles.

-Brayden Maughan of Rigby won 6A discus.

-Jaycee Jensen of Idaho Falls win 5A 3,200.

-Lauren Chritiansen of Blackfoot looks to defend 5A triple jump.

-Ethan Willis of West Side returns as 3A 800 champion.

-Teton’s Canan Kunz, won the 4A 110 hurdles.

-Sky Cree Medicine of Sho-Ban won the 2A javelin.

-Jack Larson of Sugar-Salem won the 4A high jump.

-Butte County’s Keaton Archibald is the 2A long jump champion.

-Lucy Boone of Ririe looks to defend the 3A 3,200 title.

-Sage Rowlan of Aberdeen won the 3A 300 hurdles.

-Madison Torgerson of Firth won the 3A shot put.

-Natasha Larsen, Sugar-Salem won the 4A high jump.

-Paitlyn Messick of Firth won the 3A pole vault.

-Lydia Townsend of Marsh Valley won the 4A pole vault and has her sights set on 14 feet.

-Sorelle Clark of Sugar-Salem won the 4A long jump.

Blackfoot’s Owen Gregory leads the pack during the district meet. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Top marks entering the state meet

6A

BOYS

100 – Owen Golding, Rigby, 10.63

110 hurdles – Spencer Van Orden, Highland, 13.44

Discus – Brayden Maughan, Rigby, 179-8

Pole vault – Kade Scott, Rigby, 16-4.75

GIRLS

400 – Ashlynn Richardson, Thunder Ridge, 56.19

Discus – Brielle Nite, Madison, 139-7

Pole vault – Kaylei Kelly, Rigby, 11-9 (tied)

5A

BOYS

800 – Owen Gregory, Blackfoot, 1:51.50

1,600 – Ethan Hansen, Century, 4:19.31

3,200 – Ethan Hansen, Century, 9:00.85

110 hurdles – Benjamin Thomas, Skyline, 14.77

4×800 relay – Skyline, 8:10.50

SMR 1600 relay – Pocatello, 3:34.12

Javelin – Isaac Allen, Pocatello, 160-9

Long jump – Keaton Monsen, Century, 22-9

Triple jump – Boedy Callister, Blackfoot, 45-3

GIRLS

Discus – Eva Grimm, Blackfoot, 150-1

Javelin – Alexa Weatherly, Hillcrest, 128-2

Triple jump – Lauren Christiansen, Blackfoot

4A

BOYS

Long jump – Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley, 23-5.25

Girls

100 hurdles – Lydia Townsend, Marsh Valley, 14.12

4×200 relay – Sugar-Salem, 1:44.43

4×800 relay – Snake River, 10:03.33

Shot put – Brooklyn Bair, South Fremont, 128-4

High jump – Natasha Larsen, Sugar-Salem, 5-6

Pole vault – Lydia Townsend, Marsh Valley, 13-8

3A

BOYS

100 – Lane Klink, North Fremont, 10.78

200 – Micah Benavidez, West Side, 22.13 (tied)

1,600 – Ethan Willis, West Side, 4:20.76

4×800 relay – West Side, 8:30.72

Shot put – Cole Garbett, Soda Springs, 55-2

Discus – Cole Garbett, Soda Springs, 185-4

Javelin – Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen, 164-10

Pole vault – Tanner Henderson, West Side, 14-8

Long jump – Gage Kidman, West Side, 22-11.5

Triple jump – Braun Nalder, Malad, 43-5

GIRLS

800 – Bella Spencer, West Jefferson, 2:21.88

1,600 – Bella Spencer, West Jefferson, 5:15.86

3,200 — Lucy Boone, Ririe, 11:23.86

300 hurdles – Sage Rowlan, Aberdeen, 46.18

4×100 relay – Firth, 49.84

4×200 relay – Firth, 1:46.40

4×400 relay – Firth, 4:07.86

4×800 – Ririe, 10:18.55

SMR 800 – Malad, 1:50.88

Pole vault – Paityn Messick, Firth; Andelin Tilley, Aberdeen; Sierra Eddins, West Jefferson, 10-6 (tied)

2A

BOYS

100 – Cooper Williams, Butte County, 10.77

400 – Carter Mecham, Grace, 48.95

110 hurdles – Bridger Livesay, Butte County, 15.24

300 hurdles – Jonah Wilkerson, Grace, 39.48

SMR 1600 – Grace, 3:43.58

GIRLS

Pole vault – Elly Weeks, Butte County, 10-6