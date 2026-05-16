Champions crowned on Day 1 of track and field state championships - East Idaho News

After the first day of competition in the 4A/3A/2A state Track and Field Championships, Malad leads the 3A boys race with 24.5 points and Butte County is in second place in the boys 2A race, two points behind Logos.

The Butte County girls lead in 2A with 36.5 points.

The defending 3A state champion Firth girls are in second behind Nampa Christian and Sugar-Salem is third in the 4A girls race.

At the 6A/5A meet, Century is second in the 5A boys race, two points behind Wood River.

The Rigby boys are second in 6A, while the Blackfoot girls are third in 5A.

Rigby is fifth in the 6A girls standings.

Here’s a recap of the championship events that were decided on Friday.

6A/5A

-Century’s Ethan Hansen won the 5A 1,600 in a PR of 4:13.14 after finishing second a year ago as a sophomore.

-The Blackfoot team of Efren Bermudez, Marcus Searle, Royce Lyon, Owen Gregory won the 5A SMR 1,600 in a personal-best time of 3:31.43, with Pocatello right behind in 3:32.06.

-Blackfoot’s Lauren Christiansen won the 5A triple jump in a PR of 36-8.75

-Rigby senior Brayden Maughan repeated as 6A discus champion with a mark of 174-8.

-Preston went 1-2 in the 5A boys high jump, with D’Carreih-Jo Lumpkin clearing a personal-best of 6-5 to win the title, and Kasen Bryce clearing 6-2.

-Century’s Keaton Monsen hit a personal-best of 22-9.25 to win the 5A long jump.

-Hallie Spackman of Preston won the 5A javelin with a toss of 137-4, followed by Hillcrest’s Alexa Weatherly in second at 124-0. Macie Winder of Shelley (121-5) and Elyn Weatherly of Hillcrest (112-3) placed third and fourth.

4A/3A/2A

Soda Springs’ Cole Garbett won the 3A boys discus after finishing second a year ago. |Wes Turner / GameFrame.

-Malad senior Boston Burgidge won the 3A 3,200, with teammate Jace Nalder finishing third.

-In the 3A girls 3,200, West Jefferson junior Bella Spencer clocked a PR of 11:09.01 to hold off Ririe’s Lucy Boone.

-West Side won the 3A boys SMR 1,600 with Tanner Henderson, Micah Benavidez, Gage Kidman, Ethan Willis setting a PR of 3:29.17.

-Butte County’s Elly Weeks won the 2A girls pole vault, with Danika Wolfenbarger placing second. Each cleared 10 feet.

-Lydia Townsend of Marsh Valley repeated as 4A pole vault champion, clearing 13 feet.

-Tannon Nelson of Aberdeen won the 3A boys javelin by more than 13 feet, setting a PR of 179-7.

-Soda Springs’ Cole Garbett won the 3A boys discus after finishing second a year ago.

-Declo’s Mara Rodgers won the 3A girls triple jump with a mark of 35-0.5.

-In the 2A boys long jump, Keaton Archibald of Butte County edged Jesse Barger of Mackay 21-11.5 to 21-7.25.

-Sugar-Salem sophomore Sorelle Clark hit 18-5.75 in the 4A girls long jump to repeat as state champion.