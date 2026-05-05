Edwards cleared to play for Timberwolves in series opener against Spurs after expedited rehab - East Idaho News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has been cleared to play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, returning 10 days after hyperextending his left knee.

Edwards was expected to miss at least the first two games of the series in San Antonio, but the 6-foot-4 guard expedited his rehabilitation to play in the opener.

“He’s in,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said 90 minutes before scheduled tipoff.

Finch said Edwards will be on a minutes restriction, but said he was unsure if the 24-year-old will start or come off the bench.

‘Obviously, the way he’s moving and just what percentage of himself does he look like,” Finch said in regards to the player’s minutes. “Of course, obviously, but he’s looked really pretty good and I’m sure he’ll be a little winded at times, but I know he’s excited and we’re proud to have him back.”

Edwards was cleared to participate in team activities Saturday and upgraded to questionable on Sunday’s injury report. He was a full participant in the morning shootaround and was cleared to play following pre-game workouts Monday.

“It will be fun to compete against him,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said. “I’m glad he’s playing.”

Edwards suffered a bone bruise, in addition to hyperextending his left knee, on April 25 during Game 4 of Minnesota’s opening-round series against Denver.

The Timberwolves also lost Donte DiVincenzo in Game 4 to a torn right Achilles tendon, but won the next two games against the Nuggets to advance.

Edwards was not in attendance during Game 6 while receiving treatment for his injury.

“He loves to play the game,” Finch said. “We dodged a bullet when it happened. He’s done an incredible job. Our medical staff has done an unbelievable job of getting him to this point. And he was super motivated by the fact that we were able to get that first series. I think that was kind of a little bit of an inspiration for him too, just gave him something to work towards.”

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 games during the regular season. He averaged 36.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds in three games against San Antonio this season.

The Spurs were preparing to play against Edwards leading up to the series opener, even though his status was in doubt.

“A player that level in a way takes a lot of the thinking out because you know there is only a handful of players in this league to that level, so you know their game,” Johnson said.

The Timberwolves were 2-1 against the Spurs during the regular season.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, named the Defensive Player of the Year on April 20, missed the opening game against Minnesota during the regular season with a left calf strain. Wembanyama averaged 34 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games against the Timberwolves, including 39 points in a 126-123 victory on Jan. 17 in the regular-season finale between the clubs.

San Antonio will be without rookie forward Carter Bryant, who sprained his right ankle during practice leading up to the series.

Minnesota will be without Ayo Dosunmu, who is out with right calf soreness.