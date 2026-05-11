First look at area teams and matchups for the upcoming state tournaments - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The state baseball championship brackets are set, with two area teams earning top seeds.

The double-elimination tournaments are Thursday through Saturday.

Here’s a first look at the matchups.

5A at Melaleuca Field

Defending state champion Bonneville is the No. 1 seed and has been playing its best down the stretch.

The Bees (22-4) have gone 12-1 since a lackluster loss to Blackfoot that players said was a wake-up call.

Bonneville will take on No. 4 Skyview (20-3) in the opener.

The Southern Idaho Conference champion Hawks enter the tournament riding a 16-game win streak and beat Blackfoot twice in the regional tournament.

No. 2 Sandpoint plays No. 3 Twin Falls in Thursday’s opener.

Sandpoint (22-2) is the Inland Empire League champion and has been tough on the mound and at the plate.

The Bulldogs average more than 10 runs per game and sport a team earned run average of 2.08.

Twin Falls (27-5) actually has a the top scoring lineup in 5A at 10.69 runs and cruised through the Great Basin Conference unbeaten.

Bonneville swept the Bruins in a doubleheader back on Marsh 28, but Twin Falls has won 18 of 19 games since.

Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth lines and RBI double to left during the Eagles’ 4A regional qualifier victory over Filer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.

4A at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls

Marsh Valley finished third at the state tournament last year and is the No. 3 seed this season.

The Eagles (24-6) rallied to beat Filer twice in the regional tournament to keep their season alive and face a tough test in the state opener against No. 2 Homedale.

The Trojans (22-6) have the top team ERA in 4A at 2.00.

They also battled in the competitive Snake River Valley Conference, with Fruitland (21-2-10, the state tournament’s top seed, earning the conference title. Cole Valley Christian (16-9) finished third in the conference and is seeded fourth in the state bracket.

The three conference teams combined for 59 wins.

Malad catcher Carter Carey bats during the Dragons’ win Saturday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.

3A at Wolfe Field in Caldwell

Defending state champion Malad is back in the state tournament after winning it all as a No. 4 seed last season.

The Dragons (22-4) are the top seed this year, and have won 10 straight entering the tournament.

Malad opens with arguably the surprise team of the year in Salmon.

Salmon (22-4) won the Nuclear Conference and has a lineup that put up nearly 13 runs per game.

Pitching staffs will be tested in this bracket, as No. 2 Orofino averages nearly 14 runs per game and No. 3 Melba averages more than 11 runs.