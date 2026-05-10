Caught in history: The untold story behind an iconic Teton Dam photo - East Idaho News

After seeing a wall of water pummel Rexburg, Brian and Brent Gibson, along with nine of their friends, congregated on the corner of Main Street and North 2nd East for a now-iconic photo.

It was around 3 p.m. on June 5, 1976 — hours after the collapse of the Teton Dam. This summer, the Gibson brothers and the rest of the gang will reunite to retake the photo 50 years later.

Today on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson explores the story behind the photo ahead of its 50th anniversary.

Brian Gibson, left, and Brent Gibson, center, crouching down, are brothers. They share their memories of the story behind this photo and the plan to reunite with the group this summer. | Courtesy Brent Gibson

Our first guest is the photographer, Steve Wasden. Wasden lives in Pocatello today, but his dad once owned a business in Rexburg, and he shares his memories of what happened that day.

In an era before cellphones, he explains why he had a camera and the circumstances that led the group to gather for the photo.

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Wasden recalls his experiences with the aftermath and the cleanup, and catches us up on life since then. He shares his thoughts about reuniting with his classmates 50 years later, and why the disaster is worth remembering.

Then, the Gibson brothers join us to share their memories, thoughts and stories.

If you live in east Idaho, you’ve heard about the Teton Dam collapse, and this is a unique story you don’t want to miss!

Watch previous episodes here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.