Free up your Saturdays. Boise State football has bulk of kickoff, TV schedule - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Pac-12 Conference announced its 2026 national television package on Wednesday, officially confirming the kickoff dates, times, and broadcast networks for nearly all of Boise State’s games.

Fans who like Saturday games and dislike nighttime kickoffs should be quite pleased.

As of now, the Broncos are scheduled to play all 12 of their regular season games on Saturdays, and 10 of those are officially locked in. The Pac-12 championship game, should Boise State make it, is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Mountain time.

Additionally, 10 of Boise State’s games have kickoff times set, and six of those are in the afternoon. The only two games that don’t have a time yet are the Broncos’ trip to Western Michigan on Sept. 26, which is outside of the Pac-12’s control, and the Pac-12 flex game on Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving week.

It is possible that those two games without kickoff times could be moved to another day during the week. The flex game will see Boise State face one of four teams for a second time: Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or Washington State. The conference will announce the flex matchups at least six days before the scheduled date, and the decision will come down to what paring gives the conference the best chance of earning a College Football Playoff berth.

The Broncos will play five of their games on USA Network, two on CBS Sports Network and two on The CW. The season-opening game at Oregon will air on CBS and will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.

There are four games set for 4 p.m. starts, and one at 5:30 p.m. The Pac-12 Championship game will air on CBS and Paramount.

Boise State 2026 schedule (Home games in bold, Mountain time listed)

-Saturday, Sept. 5: at Oregon – 1:30 p.m., CBS

-Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Memphis – 4 p.m., USA

-Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. South Dakota – 8 p.m., CBSSN

-Saturday, Sept. 26: at Western Michigan – TBD, TBD

-Saturday, Oct. 3: vs. Utah State – 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

-Saturday, Oct. 10: at Fresno State – 8:30 p.m., The CW

-Saturday, Oct. 17: BYE WEEK

-Saturday, Oct. 24: at Washington State – 4 p.m., USA

-Saturday, Oct. 31: vs. Texas State – 8 p.m. The CW

-Saturday, Nov. 7: at Colorado State – 4 p.m., USA

-Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Oregon State – 4 p.m., USA

-Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. San Diego State – 7:30 p.m., USA

-Saturday, Nov. 28: at Pac-12 flex game – TBD, TBD

-Friday, Dec. 4: Pac-12 Championship – 6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+