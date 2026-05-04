Here's a look at area teams competing for state berths as regionals get underway this week - East Idaho News

Here’s a look at area teams competing for state berths as regionals get underway this weekPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – State baseball regionals get underway this week, with 16 area teams qualifying for a chance to advance to their respective state tournaments.
The tournaments are Friday and Saturday.
Here’s a look at the brackets and matchups.
6A
Highland, the 6A District 4-5-6 tournament champion, hosts the East State Regional.
The Rams are the No. 9 seed and joined in the double-elimination bracket by No. 4 Middleton and No. 5 Centennial.
Middleton is the defending state champion.
Owyhee, the overall top seed, hosts the West 1 qualifier, and will be joined by No. 8 Rigby and No. 12 Thunder Ridge.
It will be the first time the Trojans have advanced past the district tournament since 2009.
5A
Bonneville continues defense of its state title after an impressive run through the district tournament.
The Bees are the top seed in 5A and host No. 8 Burley and No. 12 Preston in the double-elimination East qualifier.
District 6 had a strong season, with four other teams also advancing.
No. 7 Hillcrest and No. 11 Idaho Falls head to Sandpoint in the North qualifier.
Blackfoot, seeded No. 9, is at Skyview High for the West qualifier tournament, along with No. 5 Lewiston.
No. 10 Skyline travels to Ingram Field in Twin Falls for the South qualifier, along with No. 6 Bishop Kelly.
4A
The 4A qualifier brackets are best-of 3 series, with the four winners advancing to the state tournament.
No. 3 Marsh Valley will host No. 7 Filer in one series.
South Fremont, seeded No. 5, hosts No. 4 Cole Valley.
3A
Defending state champion Malad is the No. 1 seed and hosts No. 8 Nampa Christian and No. 12 Lighthouse Christian in the double-elimination bracket.
Salmon, coming off a Nuclear Conference tournament title, hosts the East qualifier bracket, which includes No. 5 Priest River and No. 9 Wendell.
The Nuclear Conference is also well represented in the West qualifier at Melba, with No. 6 Firth and No. 10 North Fremont playing in the opener.
Declo, seeded No. 7 is at Orofino, along with New Plymouth.