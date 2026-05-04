Here's a look at area teams competing for state berths as regionals get underway this week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – State baseball regionals get underway this week, with 16 area teams qualifying for a chance to advance to their respective state tournaments.

The tournaments are Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the brackets and matchups.

6A

Highland, the 6A District 4-5-6 tournament champion, hosts the East State Regional.

The Rams are the No. 9 seed and joined in the double-elimination bracket by No. 4 Middleton and No. 5 Centennial.

Middleton is the defending state champion.

Owyhee, the overall top seed, hosts the West 1 qualifier, and will be joined by No. 8 Rigby and No. 12 Thunder Ridge.

It will be the first time the Trojans have advanced past the district tournament since 2009.

East Bracket

West 1 Bracket

Bonneville starter Carter Bowen delivers during a district game against Hillcrest. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

5A

Bonneville continues defense of its state title after an impressive run through the district tournament.

The Bees are the top seed in 5A and host No. 8 Burley and No. 12 Preston in the double-elimination East qualifier.

District 6 had a strong season, with four other teams also advancing.

No. 7 Hillcrest and No. 11 Idaho Falls head to Sandpoint in the North qualifier.

Blackfoot, seeded No. 9, is at Skyview High for the West qualifier tournament, along with No. 5 Lewiston.

No. 10 Skyline travels to Ingram Field in Twin Falls for the South qualifier, along with No. 6 Bishop Kelly.

North qualifier

West qualifier

South qualifier

East qualifier

Conner Thomson, Preston. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

4A

The 4A qualifier brackets are best-of 3 series, with the four winners advancing to the state tournament.

No. 3 Marsh Valley will host No. 7 Filer in one series.

South Fremont, seeded No. 5, hosts No. 4 Cole Valley.

Marsh Valley qualifier

South Fremont qualifier

3A

Defending state champion Malad is the No. 1 seed and hosts No. 8 Nampa Christian and No. 12 Lighthouse Christian in the double-elimination bracket.

Salmon, coming off a Nuclear Conference tournament title, hosts the East qualifier bracket, which includes No. 5 Priest River and No. 9 Wendell.

The Nuclear Conference is also well represented in the West qualifier at Melba, with No. 6 Firth and No. 10 North Fremont playing in the opener.

Declo, seeded No. 7 is at Orofino, along with New Plymouth.

West qualifier

South qualifier

East qualifier

North qualifier