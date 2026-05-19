Hillcrest girls, Century boys bring home tennis state championships - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local tennis teams continued their control of the 5A classification, with the Century boys and Hillcrest girls both taking first place.

The Diamondbacks just got by Bishop Kelly with 41.5 total points to Bishop Kelly’s 41. The Hillcrest boys finished third with 22 points, while the girls’ team secured its title with 34 points. Century’s girls brought home second with 28.5 points.

In 6A, the Highland boys earned a third-place trophy.

In 4A, Sugar-Salem brought home fourth place in the girls’ team competition.

Here is how the individual singles and doubles results turned out for top local tennis players:

Left: Century girls’ doubles teammates Kate Spicer and Bel Miller pose with their first-place medals. Right: Century boys’ singles champion Tiden Lynn holds the boys’ team championship trophy and the official bracket from his title run. | Photo courtesy Sean Kane

6A

GIRLS

Madison’s Rylie Dustin finished fourth, falling to Timberline’s Sophie Wu in the consolation championship.

Highland’s doubles team of Jaycie Homer and Macy Benson claimed the consolation championship third-place trophy. The Rams’ mixed doubles team of Sofi Call and Benson Ellis finished fourth, losing in the consolation championship.

BOYS

Madison’s doubles team of Dallin Andreasen and James Tedjamulia finished fourth, falling to Boise in the consolation championship.

The Highland boys’ doubles team of Cody Christensen/Kasey Carter took second.

5A

GIRLS

Hillcrest brought home several individual singles and doubles trophies, with Brinley Nelson finishing second and Kaia Kessler finishing third in singles. The Knights’ mixed doubles team of Avrie Johnson and Kyden Hanney knocked off Century’s duo of Nate Romriell and Skyler Gates for third place — Romriell and Gates settled for fourth.

The reigning state champion doubles team from Idaho Falls, Katie Woodhouse and Addi Westwood, returned to the championship match but fell to Century’s Kate Spicer and Bel Miller. Woodhouse and Westwood took home second.

The Spicer-Miller duo finished the season with a perfect 29-0 record. Spicer, a junior, improved to 82-6 in her high school career.

BOYS

Century’s Tiden Lynn battled Hillcrest’s Tayson Nelson in an all-east singles championship, with Lynn pulling off a 7-6/6-4 victory. The top four boys’ singles placers were all from the east, with Idaho Falls’ Max Traynor beating Blackfoot’s Pablo Martinez in the consolation championship.

Century’s doubles team of Shep Butler and Liam McGee also played for first place, falling to Bishop Kelly but coming home with second.

4A

Sugar-Salem’s Paige Birch won the consolation championship, finishing third in the girls’ singles, while teammate Calvin McClure fell in the consolation to bring home fourth place in the boys’ singles.