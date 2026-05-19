Lenz once again leads North Fremont to a state trophy - East Idaho News

NORTH FREMONT — The North Fremont Huskies entered the 2025 season having never won a state trophy. Now, just two seasons later, they have two, and senior Peyton Lenz is one of the names that will forever be attached to those first two.

Lenz wasn’t just a workhorse for the Huskies, she was a one-woman team of Oxen pulling North Fremont’s wagon by pitching every one of her team’s innings over the three-day tournament. The senior right-hander threw 471 pitches in less than 72 hours to get that done.

She was also key offensively all weekend, as she has been throughout her high school career.

After losing 8-2 to No. 2 Parma in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, the No. 7 Huskies were in the tough position of needing to win six in a row to claim the banner.

Behind Lenz, North Fremont earned three straight wins before bowing out, again to Parma, and accepting third place.

The Huskies beat Kellogg 6-4, then Wendell 6-4. And Lenz was at her best facing a Malad Dragons team that eliminated her North Fremont squad last year, tossing a six-hit shutout.

In her team’s three wins, Lenz pitched 22 inning and allowed severn earned runs on 21 hits while striking out 23 and walking just four. She went 4-for-11 at the dish, with one run scored and two RBIs in those three games.

For the tournament, she pitched and completed all six game, working 35 innings while allowing 40 hits and six walks, for a 1.31 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), and 21 earned runs (4.20 ERA). She struck out 37.

Lenz went 8-for-20 with the bat (.400 average) with one run scored and two driven in.

She led her team in hits (50) and batting average (.459) this season, while pitching 163 innings — all but 11 of her team’s innings.