Peyton Lenz named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year after leading North Fremont to another title and state trophy - East Idaho News

Peyton Lenz named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year after leading North Fremont to another title and state trophyPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – North Fremont’s Peyton Lenz was named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year after helping lead the Huskies to a district title and a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament.
The senior hit .459 and finished with 32 RBIs. She was also the team’s main pitcher with 29 appearances.
Lenz pitched all three games in the state tournament, and finished 4 for 11 at the plate with one run scored and two RBIs during the stretch.
Abby Jackson of Salmon was selected Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .648 and finishing with 37 RBIs and 25 runs.
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Nuclear Conference All-Conference Softball Teams
Player of the Year: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Jackson, Salmon
Defensive Player of the Year: London Marsden, North Fremont
Pitcher of the Year: Erica Fielding, Firth
Coach of the Year: Ericka Robertson, North Fremont
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Haylee Smith, Ririe
Catcher: Morgan Green, North Fremont
Infield: Pressli Falter, West Jefferson
Infield: Oakley Hathaway, North Fremont
Infield: Linlee Telford, Firth
Infield: Ava Escalera, Ririe
Outfield: Harlee Cherry, North Fremont
Outfield: Kendall Feisthamel, West Jefferson
Outfield: Meg Leslie, Firth
Outfield: Megan Jacobsen, Firth
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jaiden Wilcox, West Jefferson
Catcher: Kayden O’Connor, Salmon
Infield: Lexi Peebles, North Fremont
Infield: Lily Hoffner, North Fremont
Infield: Paityn Grebstad, Firth
Infield: Madelyn Erickson, Firth
Outfield: Jaiden Wilcox, West Jefferson
Outfield: McKenna Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Outfield: Lilly Ramey, Salmon
Outfield: Daisy Reynolds, North Fremont
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Rachel Talmadge, West Jefferson
Catcher: Reese Clayson, Firth
Infield: Makyah Cherry, North Fremont
Infield: Brylee Beller, Salmon
Infield: Baylee Halle, Salmon
Infield: Birklee Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Outfield: Ellie Chadburn, Firth
Outfield: Anett Vazquez, Ririe
Outfield: Remee Vadnais, West Jefferson