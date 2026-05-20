Peyton Lenz named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year after leading North Fremont to another title and state trophy - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – North Fremont’s Peyton Lenz was named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year after helping lead the Huskies to a district title and a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament.

The senior hit .459 and finished with 32 RBIs. She was also the team’s main pitcher with 29 appearances.

Lenz pitched all three games in the state tournament, and finished 4 for 11 at the plate with one run scored and two RBIs during the stretch.

Abby Jackson of Salmon was selected Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .648 and finishing with 37 RBIs and 25 runs.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Nuclear Conference All-Conference Softball Teams

Player of the Year: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont

Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Jackson, Salmon

Defensive Player of the Year: London Marsden, North Fremont

Pitcher of the Year: Erica Fielding, Firth

Coach of the Year: Ericka Robertson, North Fremont

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Haylee Smith, Ririe

Catcher: Morgan Green, North Fremont

Infield: Pressli Falter, West Jefferson

Infield: Oakley Hathaway, North Fremont

Infield: Linlee Telford, Firth

Infield: Ava Escalera, Ririe

Outfield: Harlee Cherry, North Fremont

Outfield: Kendall Feisthamel, West Jefferson

Outfield: Meg Leslie, Firth

Outfield: Megan Jacobsen, Firth

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Jaiden Wilcox, West Jefferson

Catcher: Kayden O’Connor, Salmon

Infield: Lexi Peebles, North Fremont

Infield: Lily Hoffner, North Fremont

Infield: Paityn Grebstad, Firth

Infield: Madelyn Erickson, Firth

Outfield: Jaiden Wilcox, West Jefferson

Outfield: McKenna Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Outfield: Lilly Ramey, Salmon

Outfield: Daisy Reynolds, North Fremont

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Rachel Talmadge, West Jefferson

Catcher: Reese Clayson, Firth

Infield: Makyah Cherry, North Fremont

Infield: Brylee Beller, Salmon

Infield: Baylee Halle, Salmon

Infield: Birklee Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Outfield: Ellie Chadburn, Firth

Outfield: Anett Vazquez, Ririe

Outfield: Remee Vadnais, West Jefferson