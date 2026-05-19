Photo of the Week: Local athletes stack state trophies - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local baseball and softball teams combined for five state trophies, including second place for Malad baseball and Blackfoot softball.

And while those teams were kept from taking first place, their classmates earned numerous first-place finishes in track and field, tennis and golf.

The spring sports state tournaments have come and gone, putting a ribbon on the 2025-26 school sports season. Here are some of our favorite photos from last week.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Thursday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Idaho Falls High School’s Ivy Peterson finishes second in the pole vault at the District 6 championship. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

NOTE: This photo was from two weeks ago but submitted late and accepted. Please submit photos by Sunday afternoon the week it was taken; photo submissions can be sent to sports@EastIdahoNews.com

Blackfoot’s Owen Gregory runs to victory in the 5A 800 final. | steve steveconnerphotography.com

Bear Lake High School’s Bodrie Merritt competes in the District 8 rodeo steer wrestling at Pocatello’s Bannock County Fairgrounds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad second baseman Cale Briggs tries to get Orofino senior Hudson Schneider out at first on Saturday, May 16, 2026, during the 3A Championship game at Wolfe Field in Caldwell. After five innings, Orofino defeated Malad 14-0 to claim the state title. | Pat Sutphin, gameframephoto.com

Bonneville High School senior Brock Bowman throws a kick-change during the Bees’ loss to Skyview in the 5A state baseball semifinals. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville senior Carter Bowen pitches during the Bees’ victory over Twin Falls in the second round of the 5A state baseball tournament. Bowen threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts, helping his team stay alive following a first-round loss. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley’s Boston Sorensen pitches during an opening-round loss to Homedale at the 4A baseball state tournament. Sorensen allowed three runs, two earned, in a 6-inning complete game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com