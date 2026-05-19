Photo of the Week: Local athletes stack state trophies - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local baseball and softball teams combined for five state trophies, including second place for Malad baseball and Blackfoot softball.
And while those teams were kept from taking first place, their classmates earned numerous first-place finishes in track and field, tennis and golf.
The spring sports state tournaments have come and gone, putting a ribbon on the 2025-26 school sports season. Here are some of our favorite photos from last week.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Thursday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.
NOTE: This photo was from two weeks ago but submitted late and accepted. Please submit photos by Sunday afternoon the week it was taken; photo submissions can be sent to sports@EastIdahoNews.com