Pitching staff continues to struggle as Chukars drop another - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After winning their first game of the season on Sunday, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell right back into the loss column Tuesday on a road loss to the Billings Mustangs.

Through seven games, the Chukars (1-6) are averaging 8.9 runs scored per game, but have allowed a league-worst 86 runs (12.3 ERA), 73 earned runs for a 10.95 ERA — another league-worst.

Idaho Falls’ 19-7 loss on Tuesday was a microcosm of those early-season struggles. The Chukars used five pitchers, only one of which, Mason Collins, finished his appearance without surrendering a run. The other four combined to surrender 20 hits, including four home runs, and 19 runs, 13 earned, in 6-2/3 innings pitched.

The Chukar offense was, again, productive, with Sam Canton leading the way, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Wesley Mitchell homered, walked twice and scored two runs.

Idaho Falls scored two runs in the second inning, answering a four-run bottom of the first from the Mustangs (5-2).

The Chukars, though, never led, giving up two more runs in the second, three in the fifth, four in the sixth and a back-breaking six in the seventh.

Starter Ian Lanik (L, 0-2) took the loss to go with eight hits and six runs, four earned, in his 4 innings of work.

Even Collins, who recorded the final four outs of the game for the road team, had to pitch around traffic, giving up two hits and a hit batsman.

The Chukars will look for their first win against the Mustangs when the two teams face off for a fourth time this season Wednesday night in Billings, Mont. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings

T1. Glacier Range Riders (6-1)

T1. Modesto Roadsters (6-1)

T3. Billings Mustangs (5-2)

T3. Boise Hawks (5-2)

T5. Long Beach Coast (4-3)

T5. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (4-3)

T7. Missoula PaddleHeads (3-4)

T7. Oakland Ballers (3-4)

T7. Ogden Raptors (3-4)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (2-5)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-6)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (0-7)