 Pitching staff continues to struggle as Chukars drop another - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Chukars

7

Billings

19

Chukars

Sat

Chukars

7

Great Falls

10

Chukars

Fri

Great Falls

14

Chukars

9

Chukars

Thu

Billings

6

Chukars

5

Chukars

May 20

Billings

17

Chukars

10

Chukars

May 19

Billings

11

Chukars

8

Softball

May 16

Blackfoot

2

Middleton

4

4A state tournament

Softball

May 16

Blackfoot

18

Vallivue

0

4A state tournament

Chukars baseball

Pitching staff continues to struggle as Chukars drop another

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Chukars
Idaho Falls Chukars logo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — After winning their first game of the season on Sunday, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell right back into the loss column Tuesday on a road loss to the Billings Mustangs.

Through seven games, the Chukars (1-6) are averaging 8.9 runs scored per game, but have allowed a league-worst 86 runs (12.3 ERA), 73 earned runs for a 10.95 ERA — another league-worst.

Idaho Falls’ 19-7 loss on Tuesday was a microcosm of those early-season struggles. The Chukars used five pitchers, only one of which, Mason Collins, finished his appearance without surrendering a run. The other four combined to surrender 20 hits, including four home runs, and 19 runs, 13 earned, in 6-2/3 innings pitched.

The Chukar offense was, again, productive, with Sam Canton leading the way, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Wesley Mitchell homered, walked twice and scored two runs.

Idaho Falls scored two runs in the second inning, answering a four-run bottom of the first from the Mustangs (5-2).

The Chukars, though, never led, giving up two more runs in the second, three in the fifth, four in the sixth and a back-breaking six in the seventh.

Starter Ian Lanik (L, 0-2) took the loss to go with eight hits and six runs, four earned, in his 4 innings of work.

Even Collins, who recorded the final four outs of the game for the road team, had to pitch around traffic, giving up two hits and a hit batsman.

The Chukars will look for their first win against the Mustangs when the two teams face off for a fourth time this season Wednesday night in Billings, Mont. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings
T1. Glacier Range Riders (6-1)
T1. Modesto Roadsters (6-1)
T3. Billings Mustangs (5-2)
T3. Boise Hawks (5-2)
T5. Long Beach Coast (4-3)
T5. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (4-3)
T7. Missoula PaddleHeads (3-4)
T7. Oakland Ballers (3-4)
T7. Ogden Raptors (3-4)
10. Great Falls Voyagers (2-5)
11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-6)
12. RedPocket Mobiles (0-7)

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION