Records fall as district champs crowned, state berths sealed, in 6A and 5A meet - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Skyline’s Zyan Crockett said he’s looking forward to the fall when he joins the Idaho State football team.

But first, he has to take care of business on the track.

The soon-to-be Bengal speedster won the 5A 100 and 200-meters at Friday’s district championships at Blackfoot High, and placed second in the long jump. He also anchored the Grizzlies’ 4×400 relay team to a win in a personal-best time of 3:29.97.

Crockett’s time of 10.80 in the 100 was a personal best and his long jump mark of 22-0.5 was also a PR.

Overall, it was an impressive meet for the senior, who took up track for the first time last season and ended up winning the district 100 and 200, and then winning a state title in the 100 and placing third in the 200.

“No not really,” Crockett said when asked if expectations were a little different this season after his success last year.

“Honestly, it’s just repetition,” he said of improving starts and the turn in the 200.

The state meet, which is May 15-16 at Mountain View High, will likely feature a blazing fast 100 final.

Crockett’s 10.80 is currently fifth on the 5A performance list, and 18 runners have run under 11 seconds.

In the district team races, Blackfoot finished atop the 5A boys standings with 142 points, and Idaho Falls won the 5A girls team title with 147 points.

It was a convincing Rigby boys and girls sweep in 6A, with the boys finishing with 155 points and the girls amassing 136 points.

Jaycee Jensen of Idaho Falls won the 5A 800, 1,600 and 3.200 at the district championships. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Idaho Falls’ Jaycee Jensen is the reigning 5A 3,200 state champion and also finished third in the 1,600 at last year’s state meet.

She’s headed to the state meet as district champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

“I was really nervous,” she said of her competition on Friday.

Jensen led a 1-2-3 Idaho Falls sweep in the 5A 800, with Addi Watson and Eliza Peck each qualifying for the state meet.

Jensen, who also finished second at this year’s state cross country meet, has signed with Weber State.

Friday she had a chance to reminisce about her senior season as the final state meet approaches.

“It just seems like yesterday I was a freshman,” she said. “It’s insane.”

Other highlights:

-Kade Scott of Rigby set a personal-best and school record of 16-4.75 in the pole vault. It’s the top mark in the state.

-Rigby’s Owen Golding clocked 10.63 in the 6A 100, setting a personal-best time and winning for the ninth time in 10 races. The senior has broken 11 seconds in seven races and his 10.63 is the fastest time in 6A this season.

-Kache Abegglen of Madison ran 48.75 in the 400, ranking him fourth on the 6A state performance list.

Blackfoot’s Owen Gregory leads the pack during Friday’s district meet. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

-Highland sophomores Keenan Garmendia and Beckett Budge ran 14.82 and 14.94 in the 110 hurdles, respectively, to place sixth and ninth on the 6A state list.

-Thunder Ridge high jumper Titan Nebeker cleared 6-6 to tie for third on the 6A list.

-Blackfoot sophomore Owen Gregory won the 800 and looks to repeat as 5A state champion.

-Brayden Maughan of Rigby won the shot put in 54-7. and the discus at 177-10.

-Porter Mabey of Shelley won the 5A discus by more than 21 feet with a mark of 156-2.

-Hillcrest sophomore Chloe Scott ran a PR of 12.54 to win the 5A 100.

-Skyline’s Benjamin Thomas clocked 14.77 in the 110 hurdles for the top 5A time this season.

-Abigail Sondag, another sophomore, won the 6A 100 in 11.95 and finished second in the 200.

-Skyline freshman Stevie Reed won the 5A 400 in 58.24 and finished second in the 100 hurdles. She won the 300 hurdles in 46.30. Her time in the 400 ranks third in the state in 5A.

-Eva Grimm of Blackfoot set a PR in the discus with a toss of 150-1. The defending state runner-up has the top mark in 5A by nearly 19 feet.

Highland’s Taryn Roth clears the hurdle during Friday’s district finals. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

-Rigby girl pole vaulters continue to own the event, with Kaylei Kelley, Gracie West, Elizabeth Poston, and Ella Golding finishing 1-2-3-4 and each qualifying for the state meet.

-Brinley Bybee of Rigby won the long jump and triple jump. Her mark of 39-3.75 was a personal best in the triple jump.

-Boedy Callister of Blackfoot hit 45-3 in the triple jump to move to No. 1 on the 5A state list.

-Highland hurdler Spencer Van Orden did not compete at the district meet after suffering a hamstring injury at the Tiger-Grizz.

He is expected to file for a hardship approval through the Idaho High School Activities Association.