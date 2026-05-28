Rigby earns East Idaho Sports Team of the Year after 'perfect year' leads to another state trophy - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Rigby track coach Monica Seward said she wasn’t necessarily thinking about a team trophy at the 6A state championships.

She knew the Trojans had enough potential placers to pile up some points, but anything can happen at the state meet.

“Honestly, I would have been happy with a trophy,” she said. “Not that I didn’t have faith in my team, but it’s been kind of a building year … it’s my second year so I wasn’t the first coach for a lot of these kids. Just building the faith and trust with them helped. We had a lot of good seniors, returning state athletes. It was almost a perfect year do do well.”

Rigby caps the year as East Idaho Sports Boys Track and Field Team of the Year.

The Trojans matched their best finish in program history, placing third with 83.5 points, just behind runner-up Capital with 87 points.

Rigby was most recently third at the 5A level.

Like most top teams, it was an all-around effort for the Trojans in several events, Seward noted.

The Trojans featured state champions Owen Golding in the 100, Kade Scott in the pole vault, and Brayden Maughan claiming shot put and discus titles.

It was the second straight discus title for the senior Maughan.

Scott, a junior, cleared 16-0 to win the pole vault and teammate Jarom Chistensen was right behind to finish third at 15-0.

Jonas Porter finished second and Vincent Kisner placed fifth in the 1,600, with both clocking personal-best times of 4:13.63 and 4:17.69, respectively. Porter also finished sixth in the 3,200.

The 4×100 relay team of Cru Christensen, Cannon Korth, Dieter Short, and Golding took second in a PR of 42.01.

Overall, it was a strong state championship meet for area boys teams with Century finishing third in 5A, Butte County and Grace finishing second and fourth, respectively, in 2A, Malad, West Side and North Fremont placing 2-3-4 in 3A, and Sugar-Salem finishing second in 4A.