Roundup: Bison rally past Runnin' Rebels - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – There was just one American Legion AA game on the schedule Tuesday as the Pocatello Bison A team rallied past the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels.

Pocatello Bison 8, Runnin’ Rebels 4

The Rebels led 4-0, but the Bison tied it in the fifth and put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Shortstop Quinn MacRory finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Bison (1-0).

Grayson Lish and Camdyn Reynolds each had two hits for the Runnin’ Rebels (2-3).