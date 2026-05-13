Soda Springs leads 1-2-3 local finish at 3A girls state championships - East Idaho News

Golf state champions were crowned on Tuesday for 3A and 4A programs.

The 4A tournament was held at Eagle Hills GC in Eagle and the 3A tournament was held at Pines GC in Payette.

It was a good day for area girls 3A golfers as Soda Springs won the team title at plus-176, with Ririe placing second at plus-205, and Challis taking third place at plus-226.

Kamryn Mansfield of Grace shot 158 to win medalist honors, with Ririe’s Jenna Landon (163) placing second, and Challis’ Emma Westergard and Jayden Parker of Soda Springs tied for third at 170.

Other top-10 girls finishers included Tara Vedder of Soda Springs in seventh, Lauren Robson of Ririe in eighth, and Kale Hopkins of Soda Springs in a ninth-place tie.

Melba won the 3A boys title with a score of 315, followed by Declo and Ambrose.

Soda Springs shot plus-123 to finish fourth.

There was a three-way tie for medalist as Chase Lovell of Potlatch, Colter Bodily and Kelton Bodily of Melba, each finished at 147.

Declo’s Braxton Erickson finished fifth and Keathen Edwards of Grace, Parker Webster of Challis, and Axel Silcock of Declo, each tied for seventh with a score of 162.

In the 4A boys tournament, Bear Lake’s AJ Hunt shot a two-round score of 154 to tie for fourth place, and teammate Fynn Tarbet tied for seventh at 157.

Snake River’s Boeden Burke was right behind Hunt at 155 to finish sixth.

Kimberly cruised to the boys team title with a plus-14, followed by Filer with a plus-82.

Snake River finished third in the team race at plus-87 and Bear Lake was fifth and Sugar-Salem finished seventh.

Kimberly also won the girls team title, edging out Filer by four strokes.

Bear Lake finished fourth.

Londyn Lufkin of Bear Lake was the top local girls finisher, placing 14th with a score of 204.

Bear Lake’s Emma Farmer was 16th, followed by teammate Claudia Johnson in17th place. The Bears’ Rachel Reed tied for 19th.

Izzy Cagle was the top placer for Snake River, coming in 28th.

Berklie Moss led Teton with a score of 235 to place 30th.