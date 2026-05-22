Watersprings basketball senior stars sign on same day with separate colleges - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two of the most productive players in Watersprings High School basketball history have signed to attend and play basketball at separate colleges during a joint event on campus Thursday.

Guard Korban Nelson, who became the second-leading scorer in the program’s short history this season, will attend Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore., and play for the Chukars.

Forward Ryan Demkowicz, who himself reached the 1,000-point mark this year, will attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Wash., and play for the Tritons.

Nelson finished his high school career with 1,313 points and helped drive Watersprings to its first-ever state trophy this season, finishing third in the 1A division. By accounting for more than half of his team’s points — either scoring or assisting — he was named the East Idaho Sports boys’ basketball Player of the Year.

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Demkowicz scored his 1,000th point during the state tournament, and finished with 1,018.

The senior duo, according to head coach Evan Bindenagel, will leave a lasting legacy at Watersprings High School and a permanent mark on its basketball program.