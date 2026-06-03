3 Dragons, 2 Savages named to 3A All-Tournament Team - East Idaho News

3 Dragons, 2 Savages named to 3A All-Tournament TeamPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons were unable to repeat as state champions, while the Salmon Savages’ explosive offense stumbled in the program’s first state tournament appearance.
Neither team achieved what they hoped for when they punched their ticket, but both came home with trophies. Now, both teams have individual honors to go with the team success, with three Dragons and two Savages named All-Tournament performers.
Here is the full list of 3A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Gary Jones and Craig Miller, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 3A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Ethan Gilmore, Orofino
Pitchers
Kurt Ward, Malad
Colter Bodily, Melba
Blake Barlow, Orofino
Hitters/Fielders
Hudson Daniels, Malad
Easton Green, Malad
Aden Arrington, Melba
Ty Martineau, Melba
Nicholas Bonner, Orofino
Quinton Naranjo, Orofino
Hudson Schneider, Orofino
Broc Mathews, Salmon
Reuel McCallum, Salmon