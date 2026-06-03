 3 Dragons, 2 Savages named to 3A All-Tournament Team - East Idaho News
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all-tournament team

3 Dragons, 2 Savages named to 3A All-Tournament Team

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad baseball Easton Green
Malad High School junior Easton Green slides in safely for a steal of third during the Dragons’ regular season win over Sugar-Salem. Green joins teammates Kurt Ward and Hudson Daniels, and Salmon’s Broc Mathews and Reue McCallum all 3A state baseball All-Tournament Team selections. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons were unable to repeat as state champions, while the Salmon Savages’ explosive offense stumbled in the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Neither team achieved what they hoped for when they punched their ticket, but both came home with trophies. Now, both teams have individual honors to go with the team success, with three Dragons and two Savages named All-Tournament performers.

Here is the full list of 3A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Gary Jones and Craig Miller, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 3A tournament.

Tournament MVP
Ethan Gilmore, Orofino

Pitchers
Kurt Ward, Malad
Colter Bodily, Melba
Blake Barlow, Orofino

Hitters/Fielders
Hudson Daniels, Malad
Easton Green, Malad
Aden Arrington, Melba
Ty Martineau, Melba
Nicholas Bonner, Orofino
Quinton Naranjo, Orofino
Hudson Schneider, Orofino
Broc Mathews, Salmon
Reuel McCallum, Salmon

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