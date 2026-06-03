3 Dragons, 2 Savages named to 3A All-Tournament Team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons were unable to repeat as state champions, while the Salmon Savages’ explosive offense stumbled in the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Neither team achieved what they hoped for when they punched their ticket, but both came home with trophies. Now, both teams have individual honors to go with the team success, with three Dragons and two Savages named All-Tournament performers.

Here is the full list of 3A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Gary Jones and Craig Miller, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 3A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Ethan Gilmore, Orofino

Pitchers

Kurt Ward, Malad

Colter Bodily, Melba

Blake Barlow, Orofino

Hitters/Fielders

Hudson Daniels, Malad

Easton Green, Malad

Aden Arrington, Melba

Ty Martineau, Melba

Nicholas Bonner, Orofino

Quinton Naranjo, Orofino

Hudson Schneider, Orofino

Broc Mathews, Salmon

Reuel McCallum, Salmon