After a run to the 3A state title game, Malad earns conference accolades - East Idaho News

After a run to the 3A state title game, Malad earns conference accoladesPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Malad, which finished second in the 3A state baseball tournament, had a big presence in the South East Idaho All- Conference team.
Chad Maroney was named Coach of the Year, Hudson Daniels was tabbed Pitcher of the Year, Easton Green was selected Offensive Player of the Year, and Carter Carey was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Wendell senior Deegan Prince was selected Player of the Year.
Daniels, a junior, finished with a 1.43 earned run average in 15 appearances.
Green hit .414 and led the Dragons with 44 runs.
Carey finished with a .980 fielding percentage and led the team with 198 putouts.
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
3A South East Idaho Conference Baseball
Coach of the Year: Chad Maroney, Malad
Player of the Year: Deegan Prince, 12, Wendell
Pitcher of the Year: Hudson Daniels, 11, Malad
Offensive Player of the Year: Easton Green, 11, Malad
Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Carey, 12, Malad
FIRST TEAM
Trevin Averett, 12, Declo
Kyle Bott, 12, Declo
Zane Snedaker, 12, Declo
Carter Carey, 12, Malad
Easton Green, 11, Malad
Dawsyn Peterson, 11, Malad
Kurt Ward, 12, Malad
Deegan Prince, 12, Wendell
Krew Prince, 9, Wendell
Zayden Rogers, 10, Wendell
SECOND TEAM
Cade Miller, 12, Declo
Mason Smith, 9, Declo
Race Zollinger, 12, Declo
Cale Briggs, 12, Malad
Hudson Daniels, 11, Malad
Holdyn Higley, 12, Malad
Ethan Horsley, 11, Malad
Kolten Peterson, 11, Soda Springs
Teagan Vanderham, 9, Wendell
Beckett Yon, 11, Wendell
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaxton Somsen, 12, Declo
Brody Cowger, 11, Lighthouse Christian
Kyson Willie, 11, Malad
Junior Horsley, 11, Soda Springs
Sam Shepherd, 10, Wendell