After a run to the 3A state title game, Malad earns conference accolades - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Malad, which finished second in the 3A state baseball tournament, had a big presence in the South East Idaho All- Conference team.

Chad Maroney was named Coach of the Year, Hudson Daniels was tabbed Pitcher of the Year, Easton Green was selected Offensive Player of the Year, and Carter Carey was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Wendell senior Deegan Prince was selected Player of the Year.

Daniels, a junior, finished with a 1.43 earned run average in 15 appearances.

Green hit .414 and led the Dragons with 44 runs.

Carey finished with a .980 fielding percentage and led the team with 198 putouts.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

3A South East Idaho Conference Baseball

Coach of the Year: Chad Maroney, Malad

Player of the Year: Deegan Prince, 12, Wendell

Pitcher of the Year: Hudson Daniels, 11, Malad

Offensive Player of the Year: Easton Green, 11, Malad

Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Carey, 12, Malad

FIRST TEAM

Trevin Averett, 12, Declo

Kyle Bott, 12, Declo

Zane Snedaker, 12, Declo

Carter Carey, 12, Malad

Easton Green, 11, Malad

Dawsyn Peterson, 11, Malad

Kurt Ward, 12, Malad

Deegan Prince, 12, Wendell

Krew Prince, 9, Wendell

Zayden Rogers, 10, Wendell

SECOND TEAM

Cade Miller, 12, Declo

Mason Smith, 9, Declo

Race Zollinger, 12, Declo

Cale Briggs, 12, Malad

Hudson Daniels, 11, Malad

Holdyn Higley, 12, Malad

Ethan Horsley, 11, Malad

Kolten Peterson, 11, Soda Springs

Teagan Vanderham, 9, Wendell

Beckett Yon, 11, Wendell

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaxton Somsen, 12, Declo

Brody Cowger, 11, Lighthouse Christian

Kyson Willie, 11, Malad

Junior Horsley, 11, Soda Springs

Sam Shepherd, 10, Wendell