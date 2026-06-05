Bear Lake's AJ Hunt helped lead the Bears to the 4A state tournament and earned a medal in the process - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER – AJ Hunt was about 3 when he took up golf.

The Bear Lake junior hasn’t stopped.

“I’ve loved it ever since,” said Hunt, the East Idaho Sports Boys Spring Golfer of the Year.

Like most avid golfers, Hunt keeps busy competing in the summer. He plays on the Bears’ team in the spring, weather permitting.

Hunt noted that course time is usually limited in eastern Idaho during winter and early spring.

That may have been a reason for a slow start to the high school season, he said, but things picked up toward the end of the year when it mattered.

“I set a goal early to be in the top five (at state),” he said. “I kept pushing and getting better and better.”

As a freshman, Hunt missed the state tournament by one stroke. Last season as a sophomore, he competed at state, finishing tied for 22nd. It was an OK finish, he said, but he knew he could do better.

This season Hunt finished second at districts and helped lead the Bears team to the state tournament. Last year he played as an individual.

Hunt said he took last year’s state tournament as a learning experience. One bad hole doesn’t have to ruin a round. Plus, playing with his teammates this year was a bonus.

Hunt shot 76 on the first day of the tournament and carded a 78 in the second round to finish tied for fourth.

“After the first day I was really confident,” Hunt said.

The Kimberly trio of Korben Kowitz, Wyatt Williams, and Carson Lott swept the top three spots and earned the Bulldogs the 4A team title.

Bear Lake just missed a team trophy by five strokes, finishing fifth.

But Hunt broke his own goal of a top-five finish and said he expects to be even better next season.

Weather permitting.