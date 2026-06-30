Chukars finish long get-right homestand with 8 wins - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars began their season-long 12-game homestand on June 16 with a 2-21 record, looking for something to go right.

Two weeks later, they have a new manager, several new players and are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the Pioneer Baseball League.

The Chukars (10-25) put an exclamation point on their two-week homestand with a three-game weekend sweep of the Boise Hawks (20-16) to finish it with an 8-4 record.

Idaho Falls rode solid pitching to victory Saturday, as it had Friday night, then got an offensive explosion Sunday.

Recently acquired hurler Mason Pennington got the start Saturday, and put together what may have been Idaho Falls’ best pitching performance of the season.

Pennington (W, 1-0) held Boise to seven hits and three runs, all earned, in his 6 innings of work. He struck out four.

Reliever Mason Collins got through the seventh unscathed despite allowing a walk. He was lifted after allowing back-to-back hits to start the eighth, replaced by Ryan Inouye (S, 2), who escaped the jam and finished the game despite allowing a pair of hits in the ninth.

Third baseman Casey Vaughan led the way for the offense, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, as the Chukars secured a 9-3 victory.

Julian Berenti (ND) got the start Sunday, and recorded just eight outs. He was relieved by Josh Leerssen with two down in the third.

Leerssen (W, 3-3) went 5-1/3, finishing the eighth with just four hits and two runs, one earned, added to his record. He struck out seven.

Matthew Lighthall finished the game, and allowed a small window of hope for Boise, allowing four hits and three runs, all earned, but hung on to lock down a 12-10 win.

Vaughan was big again Saunday, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Three additional Chukars — Ty Dooley, Wes Mitchell and Emilio Barrera — all added two RBIs of their own.

The Chukars will open a six-day, seven-game road trip Tuesday with a doubleheader against the league-leading Billings Mustangs (27-7). First pitch of the first game, a make-up from the May 31 rainout, is set for 5:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (27-7)

2. Long Beach Coast (28-8)

3. Glacier Range Riders (22-14)

T4. Modesto Roadsters (21-15)

T4. Ogden Raptors (21-15)

6. Boise Hawks (20-16)

7. Missoula PaddleHeads (16-19)

8. Oakland Ballers (16-20)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (14-22)

10. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (12-24)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (10-25)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (7-29)