Chukars lose 12th straight after grabbing early lead - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars’ early-season funk continued Tuesday with a 12th loss in a row.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Chukars (1-17) were unable to contain the Boise Hawks (12-7), falling 10-5 on the road.

Left fielder Wes Mitchell hammered a one-out three-run homer in the first, giving Idaho Falls another early lead. The Chukars added a run to their lead in the second on a Garret Ostrander RBI single.

Starter Ian Lanik (L, 0-3), who retired the Hawks in order in the first, walked the first batter he faced in the second. He eventually issued four walks in the inning, to go with a pair of run-scoring two-out hits, but ended the threat with the bases loaded and the Chukars still up, 4-3.

Lanik lasted 4-2/3 innings, giving up six hits, six runs (all earned) and six walks while striking out four.

Reliever Ryan Inouye took over with two on and two out in the fifth, and quickly escaped. He also worked a hitless, scoreless sixth before giving way to Hunter Harget, who surrendered three walks and a hit by pitch without recording an out.

All four insurance runs would score to Harget’s record, though three of them crossed the plate while Sean Kelby was on the mound. Kelby recorded the final six outs of the game, holding the Hawks hitless with one walk.

Mitchell finished the game with a homer, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs. Ostrander went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and one RBI.

The Chukars and Hawks will continue their six-game set in Boise Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (15-3)

2. Long Beach Coast (15-4)

T3. Boise Hawks (12-7)

T3. Glacier Range Riders (12-7)

T3. Missoula PaddleHeads (12-7)

T3. Modesto Roadsters (12-7)

7. Ogden Raptors (10-9)

8. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (8-11)

T9. Great Falls Voyagers (7-12)

T9. Oakland Ballers (7-12)

11. RedPocket Mobiles (2-17)

12. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-17)