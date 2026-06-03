Knights and Runnin' Rebels split doubleheader - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Post 56 Knights ran their win streak to three games with a win in Tuesday’s doubleheader opener at the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels, but that was ended as the Rebels took the second game.

Post 56 Knights 9, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 6

The Knights (4-6) won the first game as Oaklen Lawrence knocked in three runs and Tyler Bodily added two RBIs.

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 16, Post 56 Knights 2

The Runnin’ Rebels jumped out to a 12-1 lead in the second game and finished with 10 hits in four innings.

Andrew Eby finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Camdyn Reynolds, Justin Baker, Carter Carey and Tyler Adams each finished with two RBIs for the Rebels (5-6).