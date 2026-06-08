 Photo of the Week: Baseball takes center stage for long summer - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Ogden

15

Chukars

5

Chukars

Thu

Ogden

14

Chukars

10

Chukars

Wed

Ogden

10

Chukars

5

Chukars

Tue

Ogden

22

Chukars

16

Chukars

May 30

Chukars

3

Billings

10

Chukars

May 29

Chukars

10

Billings

11

Chukars

May 28

Chukars

7

Billings

15

Chukars

May 27

Chukars

6

Billings

16

Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Baseball takes center stage for long summer

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Denver Peterson pitches for A Razorbacks
Denver Peterson pitches for the American Legion Single-A Pocatello post 4 Razorbacks as the sun sets behind him. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — The summer baseball season is now fully in effect, with the Idaho Falls Chukars, Gate City Grays and American Legion seasons all underway.

The Grays opened their 2026 season with a doubleheader sweep against the Brigham Peaches on Friday. The Chukars, on the other hand, have struggled mightily and currently own just one win.

At the high school level, local American Legion and travel ball teams have begun their seasons and are preparing for the long summer of games.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Kade Hemsley a Razorbacks
Kade Hemsley pitches for the Pocatello Post 4 Single-A Razorbacks. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Trece Bannister (3) and Kade Hemsley (6) celebrate A Razorbacks
Razorbacks’ Trece Bannister and Kade Hemsley celebrate a score. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays celebrate a home run from Trayson Kostial (2)
The Gate City Grays celebrate a home run from third baseman Trayson Kostial. Kostial homered twice during the doubleheader. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays Trayson Kostial high-fives head coach Rhys Pope while rounding the bases on a home run
Trayson Kostial (2) low-fives Grays head coach Rhys Pope while rounding third after hitting a home run. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays Alex Romerill scores
Gate City Grays’ Alex Romerill slides in safely to score a run during the Grays’ doubleheader sweep of the Peaches. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars baseball Sam Canton
Idaho Falls Chukars center fielder Sam Canton fouls off a pitch during the Chukars’ loss to the Ogden Raptors on Thursday. Idaho Falls lost all six home games against the Raptors. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars Solomon Washington
Chukars right-hander Solomon Washington pitches during Idaho Falls’ Thursday loss. Washington allowed two hits and one earned run, pitching 3-2/3 innings in relief, during the Chukars’ loss. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

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