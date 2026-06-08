Photo of the Week: Baseball takes center stage for long summer - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The summer baseball season is now fully in effect, with the Idaho Falls Chukars, Gate City Grays and American Legion seasons all underway.

The Grays opened their 2026 season with a doubleheader sweep against the Brigham Peaches on Friday. The Chukars, on the other hand, have struggled mightily and currently own just one win.

At the high school level, local American Legion and travel ball teams have begun their seasons and are preparing for the long summer of games.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Kade Hemsley pitches for the Pocatello Post 4 Single-A Razorbacks. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Razorbacks’ Trece Bannister and Kade Hemsley celebrate a score. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Gate City Grays celebrate a home run from third baseman Trayson Kostial. Kostial homered twice during the doubleheader. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Trayson Kostial (2) low-fives Grays head coach Rhys Pope while rounding third after hitting a home run. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays’ Alex Romerill slides in safely to score a run during the Grays’ doubleheader sweep of the Peaches. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Chukars center fielder Sam Canton fouls off a pitch during the Chukars’ loss to the Ogden Raptors on Thursday. Idaho Falls lost all six home games against the Raptors. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com