 Photo of the Week: Legion baseball, rodeo, rugby highlight final week of May - East Idaho News
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Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Legion baseball, rodeo, rugby highlight final week of May

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

rugby muddy tackle
Area rugby teams met at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School Saturday for the “Battle of the Warriors” Rugby 7’s tournament. Ten teams played a round-robin tournament in cold, wet conditions. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — Local rugby teams kicked off the Rugby 7’s season Saturday with a massive tournament at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School.

The “Battle of the Warriors” tournament featured 10 teams from across the state.

The local American Legion baseball season is also in full swing, while the high school and middle school rodeo seasons approach the state tournament.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

rugby
A rugby player sprints for the try. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rugby scrum
A rugby scrum | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rugby tackle
A rugby tackle during one of the girls matches at the Battle of the Warriors. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rugby runner looking for try
A rugby player looking to break away from the defense. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rugby pass
Rugby pass | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

junior high rodeo bull rider
Bull riding at the junior high rodeo | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

junior high rodeo bullfighter
A bull fighter at the junior high rodeo at the Pocatello Fairgrounds gets hit while distracting the bull. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Runnin' Rebels celebrate walk-off victory over Nampa
The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels celebrate a walk-off single from Dawsyn Peterson (8) in an 8-7 victory over Nampa. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Rebels Conor Barfuss
Post 4 Rebels’ second baseman Conor Barfuss goes high to haul in the throw. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

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