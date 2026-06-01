Photo of the Week: Legion baseball, rodeo, rugby highlight final week of May - East Idaho News

Photo of the Week: Legion baseball, rodeo, rugby highlight final week of MayPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Local rugby teams kicked off the Rugby 7’s season Saturday with a massive tournament at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School.
The “Battle of the Warriors” tournament featured 10 teams from across the state.
The local American Legion baseball season is also in full swing, while the high school and middle school rodeo seasons approach the state tournament.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.