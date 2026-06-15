 Photo of the Week: State rodeo champs crowned, Legion baseball seasons continues - East Idaho News
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Through the lens

Photo of the Week: State rodeo champs crowned, Legion baseball seasons continues

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals
Top rodeo athletes from across Idaho and neighboring states competed last week in the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals at Pocatello’s Bannock County Events Center. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — Last week saw the annual Pocatello Post 4 Wood Bat American Legion baseball tournament and Idaho high school rodeo state championships take over the Gate City.

Be sure to follow EastIdahoSports.com for a wrap-up of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals and daily updates on American Legion action.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the busy week of sports action.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Blackfoot High School Austin Arave wins the bareback state championships
Ryder Wallace celebrates his bareback ride during the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 23 Mason Layton beats Post 4 Brian Romriell
Post 23 (Blackfoot)’s Mason Layton dives to beat Post 4 (Pocatello) Razorback’s Brian Romriell to first during Post 23’s 14-0 victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Canyon Bannister
Post 4 Razorbacks’ Canyon Bannister throws across the diamond to record an out during Post 23’s victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rodeo breakaway
Rodeo state championship breakaway | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Kade Hemsley
Post 4 Razorbacks’ Kade Hemsley pitches as the sun sets on Post 23’s victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rodeo bareback riding
Rodeo state championship bareback riding | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

rodeo steer wrestling
Rodeo state championship steer wrestling | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

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