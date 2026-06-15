Photo of the Week: State rodeo champs crowned, Legion baseball seasons continues - East Idaho News

Photo of the Week: State rodeo champs crowned, Legion baseball seasons continuesPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Last week saw the annual Pocatello Post 4 Wood Bat American Legion baseball tournament and Idaho high school rodeo state championships take over the Gate City.
Be sure to follow EastIdahoSports.com for a wrap-up of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals and daily updates on American Legion action.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the busy week of sports action.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.