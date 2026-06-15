Photo of the Week: State rodeo champs crowned, Legion baseball seasons continues - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Last week saw the annual Pocatello Post 4 Wood Bat American Legion baseball tournament and Idaho high school rodeo state championships take over the Gate City.

Be sure to follow EastIdahoSports.com for a wrap-up of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals and daily updates on American Legion action.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the busy week of sports action.

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

Ryder Wallace celebrates his bareback ride during the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 23 (Blackfoot)’s Mason Layton dives to beat Post 4 (Pocatello) Razorback’s Brian Romriell to first during Post 23’s 14-0 victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Razorbacks’ Canyon Bannister throws across the diamond to record an out during Post 23’s victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rodeo state championship breakaway | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Post 4 Razorbacks’ Kade Hemsley pitches as the sun sets on Post 23’s victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rodeo state championship bareback riding | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com