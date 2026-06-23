 Runnin' Rebels split doubleheader with Twin Falls - East Idaho News
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Runnin’ Rebels split doubleheader with Twin Falls

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO – The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels split a doubleheader with the Twin Falls Cowboys on Monday.

Dawsyn Peterson picked up the win in the opener as the Rebels won 12-1.

Peterson also knocked in two runs, as did Camdyn Reynolds, and Grayson Lish.

The Cowboys turned the tables in the nightcap, winning 12-2.

Twin Falls scored six runs in the second and the Runnin’ Rebels couldn’t respond, finishing with four hits.

Mason Anderson hit a homer for the Runnin’ Rebels (12-11).

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