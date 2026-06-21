One dead, four injured in US 26 crash near Ririe - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26 west of Ririe.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near milepost 349 on westbound U.S. Route 26, just south of Ririe.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by a 37-year-old man from Ammon was pulling a utility trailer westbound, according to Idaho State Police. Three juveniles were also in the vehicle.

A 2017 Honda Accord, driven by a 44-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, was also traveling westbound when ISP says the driver attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota and the three juvenile passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. All occupants in the Toyota were wearing seatbelts. Authorities say the Honda driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The westbound left lane was blocked for about three hours while investigators worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.