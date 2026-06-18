'This is sad for me': VanderSloot announces what's expected to be final Melaleuca Freedom Celebration - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An east Idaho tradition is coming to an end this year, as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is expected to commemorate its final fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot made the announcement during a news conference at the company’s headquarters Thursday morning, becoming emotional as he thanked the Idaho Falls community for supporting the celebration for over three decades.

“This is sad for me. All our grandkids come home, and the whole family comes together every year,” VanderSloot said. “That’s when everyone else’s grandkids come home, too. We don’t want to lose that.”

Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot speaks during a news conference Thursday morning. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The annual fireworks tradition began in 1992 at the Idaho Falls High School Ravsten Stadium. A few years later, it moved to a location near the Shilo Inn in downtown Idaho Falls along the Snake River.

As the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River grew, Melaleuca partnered with Ball Ventures to move the celebration to Snake River Landing in 2017. Riverfest, an all-day outdoor festival, was created, and people from around the world came to enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, live music, community booths, rides on the East Idaho News Chopper and other events before the breathtaking 31-minute fireworks display.

The original plan was to have the celebration at Snake River Landing for five years.

“There’s no other site in the nation that is like that anywhere. The venue at Snake River Landing has allowed Melaleuca to produce one of the five largest shows in the nation. Unfortunately, the property that has been used for the event is now being developed into housing and industry,” VanderSloot said. “We are grateful for the use of this unique venue for the past 10 years, and we certainly defend Ball Ventures’ right to develop it as it was originally intended.”

The celebration became so large that organizers stopped counting attendees two years ago when an estimated 220,000 spectators watched the fireworks in Idaho Falls, according to VanderSloot.

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks from 2025. | Courtesy Melaleuca

The massive number of people creates parking, traffic and infrastructure challenges, making it difficult to find a new location that can accommodate everyone.

“We’re going to continue to celebrate the Fourth of July, but we just don’t have a place to do this kind of event,” VanderSloot said. “Even if we found a venue today, it would take a couple of years and an investment of well over $10 million to prepare it.”

Largest fireworks show in Idaho history

Given that the last Melaleuca Freedom Celebration coincides with America’s 250th birthday, VanderSloot said the show is going out with a bang and will be the “most spectacular fireworks show ever in the state of Idaho.”

Nearly 19,000 shells will be shot into the air — 18,915 to be exact — and the 31-minute display will be choreographed, note-for-note, to a patriotic soundtrack that will air live on Classy 97 KLCE. The show will include large 5-, 6-, and 8-inch shells, which climb roughly 500 feet to 800 feet into the sky and break approximately the same distance wide, according to a news release.

“If you’re going to bring the kids home, this would be the year to do it,” VanderSloot said. “We want families to gather, celebrate America and remember the price that has been paid for our freedom. Let’s have one heck of a celebration for our nation.”

Future of the fireworks

Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw and Bonneville County Commissioner Michelle Mallard were at Melaleuca for the announcement and thanked VanderSloot for his contribution to the community.

“We are really, really fortunate that we have a company like Melaleuca, who has given the community so much joy on the Fourth of July for so many years,” Mallard told EastIdahoNews.com. “Idaho Falls is where it’s at for the Fourth of July. The world has discovered our community, and it’s still the best place in the world to be on the Fourth of July.”

VanderSloot said Melaleuca will be happy to provide fireworks for future shows if a suitable venue can be found. For now, Burtenshaw believes a smaller display could take place at the old location.

“For the next few years, I’m sure the fireworks will go back to Johns Holes Bay along the Greenbelt where we used to do it,” Burtenshaw said. “It won’t be able to be as big as Melaleuca has been able to put on recently, but we will do some things to create new traditions down around the Greenbelt and maybe a little nostalgia.”

VanderSloot encouraged everyone to find their own ways to pay tribute to veterans and America, especially during this historic year.

“We will continue to find ways to make this day special in honor of the veterans who gave their lives for our country and our freedoms,” VanderSloot said. “I think as a community we need to band together so we continue to make the Fourth of July a wonderful event.”

Watch the news conference in the video player above.

This story was originally posted at 10:45 a.m. Thursday and has been updated.