Three motorcyclists killed in Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police on Wednesday. Kooskia is a small town in Idaho County.

KOOSKIA – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-fatality crash that occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 113 east of Kooskia.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. The pickup crossed the double yellow centerline and collided with three motorcycles traveling eastbound.

The three motorcyclists sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The 60-year-old female driver of the Ford, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Following her release, she was arrested and booked into the Idaho County Jail on probable cause for three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The Idaho County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

U.S. Highway 12 was closed for approximately six and a half hours while emergency responders assisted at the scene and investigators processed evidence.

ISP was assisted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho County Coroner’s Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, and local fire and EMS personnel.

The crash remains under investigation.