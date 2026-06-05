East Idaho News Chopper rides return for 4th of July Riverfest - East Idaho News

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Independence Day? Helicopter rides in the East Idaho News Chopper are back for the Fourth of July and tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

We’re excited to partner with Les Schwab Tires to offer unforgettable aerial tours during Riverfest at Snake River Landing on Saturday, July 4.

For just $85 per person (including taxes, fees and fuel surcharge), you’ll lift off from Snake River Landing and enjoy breathtaking views of Idaho Falls from above. The flight route will take you over Ammon before circling back across downtown and the iconic Idaho Falls.

Bring your camera because you’ll have plenty of opportunities to capture stunning photos and videos from the sky. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll be talking about long after you land!

Flights begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day. Each helicopter accommodates up to six passengers, making it a fun activity for families and friends. And if you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift, this could be the perfect surprise.

These rides sell out every year, so don’t wait to reserve your spot Monday morning.

You can learn more about Riverfest here.