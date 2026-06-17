Pocatello man loses hunting privileges for life after poaching conviction - East Idaho News

TETON COUNTY — A Pocatello man has been sentenced to prison and permanently stripped of his hunting privileges following a lengthy investigation into an illegal guiding and poaching operation in eastern Idaho.

On June 2, Joelseph Jenkins was sentenced in Teton County after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of wildlife taken unlawfully, guiding without a license, and a bear bait site violation.

Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Jenkins to two years fixed and two years indeterminate in state prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and an additional concurrent sentence of two years fixed and two years indeterminate for felony possession of unlawfully taken wildlife. He also received concurrent six-month jail sentences for guiding without a license and for the bear bait violation.

In addition to the prison sentence, Jenkins’ hunting privileges were revoked for life, and he is permanently prohibited from accompanying other hunters in the field. He was ordered to pay $9,750 in restitution for nine unlawfully taken animals, along with $1,498.50 in fines and court costs.

The charges stemmed from a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation by Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers. Investigators uncovered an illegal guiding operation in which Jenkins assisted hunters in unlawfully taking wildlife through a hunting sweepstakes promoted on an Oklahoma radio program.

According to Fish and Game, Jenkins helped facilitate the illegal harvest of five black bears and four elk, including three bull elk. Investigators also determined he made more than $55,000 from the unlicensed guiding scheme.

The investigation revealed numerous wildlife violations, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of illegally taken wildlife, illegal guiding activities, unlawful bear baiting, violations of forest road closures, trespassing, aiding and abetting wildlife crimes, and failure to remove bear bait sites after hunting seasons.

Fish and Game officials said the case highlights the importance of public reporting in combating poaching and protecting Idaho’s wildlife resources. The agency also thanked prosecutors in Power, Caribou, Bannock, Jefferson and Teton counties for their assistance in pursuing charges.