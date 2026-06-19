Body found on playground at Idaho Falls park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Idaho Falls park Friday morning.

A family discovered the woman on the playground at Civitan Park across from the Snake River along Riverside Drive. The family called 911 and officers responded. They say the woman died by suicide and a note was found.

Yellow crime scene tape was put up around the playground area and multiple officers responded to the scene.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

The public is urged to avoid the park until investigators have cleared the scene.