Tche Brazilian Steakhouse reopens as full Rodizio Grill in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What was formerly known as Tche Brazilian Steakhouse has been remodeled and is now a full Rodizio Grill.

“That means more meats, more variety and more abundance for you,” a Facebook reel from the steakhouse said. “Come try our expanded menu as we become Rodizio Grill.”

Dean Leavitt, an owner of Rodizio Grill, told EastIdahoNews.com that Tche was originally a small-market concept for Rodizio, and Idaho Falls piloted it. The idea was to get a lower price point with a smaller menu, geared more towards a buffet experience.

“People were basically screaming from the mountaintops that that’s not the experience that they wanted,” Leavitt said. “We worked with the Rodizio Group, and last year they let us change to tableside meat service, and they changed the name from Tche Brazilian Grill to Tche Brazilian Grill by Rodizio. Instantly, the patronage increased.”

“We’ve operated that concept now for a year, and the franchise decided they’re going to put Tche Brazilian Grill to bed and gave us the opportunity to become a full Rodizio,” he continued.

Leavitt said that this means more items on the menu, higher-end meat, and seasonal specialties such as “Rodizio OnFire” or “Cheese Fest.”

Leavitt said some new items to try include the filet, parmesan steak, lamb, and the Rodizio desserts.

“We’re still $7 cheaper than the cheapest Rodizio,” Leavitt said. “Some of that is just because our real estate here is a little more favorable. So we’re still able to hold a lower price point and deliver that same high-end menu.”

Rodizio Grill was first opened in Denver by Ivan Utrera. Their second location was opened in Salt Lake City. Now they have 26 locations across the U.S.

The local Rodizio Grill will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 2394 East Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls.