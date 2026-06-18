Woman charged with forging 70-year-old's name on state documents to obtain benefits - East Idaho News

AMMON — A woman is facing a felony charge after sheriff’s deputies say she forged an older woman’s name on government documents to fraudulently obtain the woman’s state benefits.

Angela Dawn Dasse, 46, is charged with felony public assistance fraud by false statement, representation and concealment of material facts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, a Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of forgery and fraud in Ammon. The deputy’s report states that a man and his mother said that Dasse, who lives with the man, had “forged lease agreements and other documents to fraudulently obtain state benefits.”

The man told the deputy that he had discovered that his 70-year-old mother’s name had been forged on state Health and Welfare documents when he went to apply for Medicaid.

According to the deputy’s report, the man learned from a caseworker at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that Dasse had forged his mother’s name and signature on a lease agreement for a house he owned, which was not his mother’s.

The agreement also reportedly stated that Dasse was paying $800 in rent per month, which the man said was also false. He further told deputies that Dasse had forged his name on multiple documents, including tax refund checks, and had deposited them into her own bank account.

Documents say Dasse is believed to have committed this fraud for three to four years, receiving state benefits, including food stamps and Medicaid.

Court documents say that when Dasse found out that the man had gone to the police, she texted his mother and asked the woman “not to put her in jail,” while claiming that the mother was once a part-owner of the house.

The deputy obtained evidence of the alleged forgery during the investigation, and Dasse was arrested on Tuesday. Her bail was set at $15,000.

In response to a request for comment, a representative from the Bonneville County Public Defender’s Office stated that the office does not comment on active cases.

Dasse is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 1. If convicted, she faces up to 14 years in prison.

Though Dasse has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.