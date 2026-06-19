Woman killed after crashing into two parked vehicles - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman died early Friday morning after a high-speed crash ended with her crashing into two parked vehicles, according to the Pocatello Police Department.

Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue and East Cedar Street around 12:05 a.m. following reports of a vehicle crash.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck two unoccupied parked vehicles and left the road.

Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, became trapped inside and had to be extricated by emergency responders, according to a news release. She was rushed by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

No other people were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police.