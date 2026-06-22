Coroner identifies local woman who died in two-car crash near Ririe - East Idaho News

RIRIE – The name of the woman who died in a two-car crash near Ririe has been released.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez has identified the woman as Jenefer Mitchell, 44, of Idaho Falls.

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According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near milepost 349 on westbound U.S. Route 26, just south of Ririe.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by a 37-year-old man from Ammon was pulling a utility trailer westbound, with three juveniles also in the truck.

A 2017 Honda Accord, driven by Mitchell, was also traveling westbound when ISP says she tried to make a left turn and was struck by the Toyota.

Mitchell died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota and the three juvenile passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. All occupants in the Toyota were wearing seatbelts. Authorities say Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt.

The westbound left lane was blocked for about three hours while investigators worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.