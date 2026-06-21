21-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-84 - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME — A 21-year-old woman from Boise is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Mountain Home early Sunday.

The crash happened on Interstate 84 at milepost 84.5, about 5.5 miles west of Mountain Home in Elmore County, at approximately 4:07 a.m., Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The woman was eastbound on the freeway in a Subaru Crosstrek when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle “went off the road on the median, overcorrected and overturned, coming to rest on the right shoulder,” the release states.

Troopers said the woman, whose name was not released, died from her injuries at the crash site.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

ISP said its troopers were assisted by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at the crash site. The crash itself remains under investigation.