Idaho Falls man charged with stealing nearly $20K in gold and silver from storage unit - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 35-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into a storage unit and stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items, including gold and silver bars.

Colton Adams Christensen is charged with one count of felony grand theft.

He is also charged in two other cases for felony grand theft and misdemeanor use of a telecommunication device to annoy, harass, or intimidate.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the public defender’s office for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication. If we receive a statement from Christensen or his attorney, we will update this article.

On Sunday evening, June 14, court documents say a Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy learned of an alleged theft at a storage unit on North Yellowstone Highway.

The deputy spoke with the reporting party, who said she was calling on behalf of her father, who owns the storage unit. The woman told the deputy she suspected that her relative, Christensen, had been stealing items from the storage unit, including jewelry, gold and silver bars.

The woman told the deputy that she had a recording of Christensen admitting to stealing the items and selling them at multiple pawn shops.

In the recording, deputies say the owner of the storage unit asks Christensen where “all the gold and silver is,” and he responds, “You got me spun, bud.”

Christensen also reportedly stated, “Let me tell you something, if you f****** end up reporting all this I will go to prison the rest of my life.” He later reportedly stated, “I’m not looking to do that … I would rather f****** die.”

The owner of the storage unit then responded, “OK, well, where was this thought when you were f***** stealing all of my f****** shit,” according to court documents. Christensen then reportedly admitted to selling the items at different pawn shops.

The deputy contacted the storage unit owner, who said that Christensen knew the previous combination to the lock but should not have known the new one.

According to the owner, the storage unit contained the gold and silver bars, an expensive watch and a wedding ring. The estimated total value of the stolen property is allegedly between $10,000 and $20,000.

Later, the deputy spoke with the reporting party again, who stated that she had reported another theft involving her personal property.

The woman stated that she had previously lived with Christensen and that he had started abusing drugs, so she decided to move out. While she was at work, he went through her boxes and stole her jewelry.

On Monday, the deputy met with the reporting party and had her review a list from the pawn shops of everything Christensen had stolen. The woman was reportedly able to estimate that Christensen had stolen 10 to 15 thousand dollars worth of items from her.

The owner of the storage unit also reviewed the list and realized that Christensen may have also stolen various items of ammunition. Deputies attempted to locate Christensen at his home and reach him by phone, but were unsuccessful.

According to the deputies’ report, other deputies were assigned to follow up with the pawn shops and attempt to recover the stolen items.

A warrant was issued for Christensen’s arrest on Tuesday, and he was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Wednesday with a $20,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 30. If convicted in this case, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

Though Christensen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.